Illegal dump sites removed as part of county cleanup

More than 700 bags of trash and several illegal dump sites were found during last week’s regional litter cleanup.

As a part of a multi-county approach to cleaning up litter from along some of the area’s busiest roadways, Colleton County participated in the Lowcountry Regional and Earth Day litter cleanup. This one-day event was mostly organized by Keep Colleton Beautiful and local litter advocate Ladson Fishburne. As part of the event, Colleton joined with other area counties, residents and businesses to remove litter and debris from along major roads and streets. As a part of this larger approach to litter cleanup, many employees who work with both Colleton County and the City of Walterboro were allowed to pick up litter last Monday while still being considered “on duty,” said Fishburne.

Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and many private residents also volunteered their time, he said.

Following the event, it took more than one week to tally all of the litter cleaned up and collected as part of the one-day event. In all, nearly 750 bags of trash were collected.

“The day was a huge success,” said Fishburne. “Multiple parties came together with great attitudes to help clean Colleton … the volunteers worked so hard. I could barely keep bags in their hands because they were covering so much ground and picking up a ton of litter.”

In addition to dozens of volunteers participating from across the county, Wildwood Contractors, Inc. also donated their time and equipment to help clean up illegal dump sites found in Colleton County. These illegal dump sites contained piles of large debris, tires, household products, and yard debris.

“Wildwood Contractors, Inc. also used their own equipment and volunteered their own crew to pick up illegal dump locations throughout the county,” said Fishburne. “The goal was to pick up the dump locations so that people do not think it is acceptable to dump their junk in our community.”

According to Fishburne, this company collected and removed five separate loads of illegally-dumped debris. All of this was found along the Industrial Road area.

“It is amazing what can be done with the right equipment,” he said.

This was the second countywide litter cleanup event held in recent months, and more events are being planned.

According to Fishburne, the next scheduled cleanup will likely occur before the upcoming Rodeo: Fishburne says the Keep Colleton Beautiful organization is working to clean county roadways before large community events so that the areas are clean for tourists and residents.

“Thank you to everyone who volunteered and supported this event,” said Fishburne. ”It was a successful day, but there is still a lot of litter in Colleton.