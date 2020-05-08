IGA customers, employees receive grocery help from local credit union

By Heather Walters

Ernest Miller was excited to be the first IGA customer to receive a gift card.

Photos by Mandy Hathcock

Employees with Walterboro’s REV Federal Credit Union recently bought gift cards for customers at the city’s local General Food IGA grocery store.

Last week, a credit union employee, Dustin Haynes, went to IGA in Walterboro to deliver the gift cards to unsuspecting customers. Customers didn’t know they were getting the grocery help until they were checking out. Then, they learned that Haynes was going to pay $100 toward their grocery bill. Haynes and the REV Federal Credit Union also gave IGA employees $100 each.

The credit union, formerly known as Heritage Trust, recently partnered with General Foods IGA, owned by Kenny Austin, as part of the credit union’s “REV Cares Grocery Giveback.”

“We did this because they (IGA) is a locally-owned business that was providing an essential service to the community,” said Haynes. Haynes is the public relations manager for the credit union. He has been with them for 15 years. “As part of this community outreach initiative, we wanted to thank the frontline heroes on-shift at the store by handing them each a $100 bill and a thank you card from the credit union.”

In all, Haynes said they gave $3,000 to 30 employees who were working at IGA on that day.

“We provided additional funds to be used towards the purchase of groceries for patrons checking out during our event,” he said.

The REV Cares program is a philanthropic division of the credit union. Right now, the local credit union is using this community resource to help with COVID-19, the contagious respiratory virus that has impacted people’s ability to work.

“In response to COVID-19, we have been actively engaged in helping those most impacted by the pandemic by working to make a direct financial impact to those affected,” said Haynes.

According to him, REV employees are going to keep trying to help people in the Walterboro community as part of their outreach program and the credit union’s “other community-based initiatives,” he said.

The REV Credit Union has 10 locations across the Tri-County and in Colleton County.