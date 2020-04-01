If good is happening right now, let’s keep that in our back-to-normal routine

Coronavirus is changing our lives. We don’t just mean the temporary changes that have parents working from home and teaching their children, or some children being fed from a box instead of at school. The virus has changed our approach to daily life. We see now how the essential things in life can still be done: we are worshipping from afar, either on a computer or in lawn chairs instead of a pew; we are playing soccer with our kids in the yard instead of encouraging them from the sidelines as they play on an organized team; we are cooking more meals at home; we are giving bigger tips to those who are serving on the curbs of restaurants and retailers; we are learning to practice the hygiene methods that we’ve known about for years; we are looking at our community and learning how to be supportive.

As we have said before, we hope the lessons we are learning now carry forward with us as habits. These are the positives we see from the impacts of this unprecedented pandemic.

With that said, we are also looking around our community. From this, we have a compiled a somewhat serious “to do” task list for our readers.

Please absorb these words, and let’s use it to improve our community in the future.