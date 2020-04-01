If good is happening right now, let’s keep that in our back-to-normal routine
Coronavirus is changing our lives. We don’t just mean the temporary changes that have parents working from home and teaching their children, or some children being fed from a box instead of at school. The virus has changed our approach to daily life. We see now how the essential things in life can still be done: we are worshipping from afar, either on a computer or in lawn chairs instead of a pew; we are playing soccer with our kids in the yard instead of encouraging them from the sidelines as they play on an organized team; we are cooking more meals at home; we are giving bigger tips to those who are serving on the curbs of restaurants and retailers; we are learning to practice the hygiene methods that we’ve known about for years; we are looking at our community and learning how to be supportive.
As we have said before, we hope the lessons we are learning now carry forward with us as habits. These are the positives we see from the impacts of this unprecedented pandemic.
With that said, we are also looking around our community. From this, we have a compiled a somewhat serious “to do” task list for our readers.
Please absorb these words, and let’s use it to improve our community in the future.
- Has your work-home balance changed? If it has for the better, pledge to continue this. According to the information given to the Today Show by Duke University Behavioral Sciences Professor Robin Gurwitch, it’s critical for the working parent to continue to have a strict morning routine but also to add timers to play with children or help them learn. How much more parenting time would we have with our children if we did this outside of a confined environment?
- Save money. In this uncertain financial time, it’s essential to cut away the excess and save money. Imagine the difference in our lives if we shrink the economic surplus and contribute more to our saving accounts or our community?
- Look at the kind happening. Make a list of everyone who has helped you and pledge a payback. Whether it is a restaurant that is still struggling to stay open or a cashier who smiled at you, our society is comprised of the smallest acts of kindness. Each one matters.
- Wash your hands! It is shocking how this simple method seems so important, and how so few do it. It’s also disgusting. Hopefully, you know grasp how many germs are passed between us daily, from the gas pumps to the door handles and (gulp) the public rest rooms. Wash your hands and practice good hygiene.
- You matter. Whether this quarantine has given us more time alone or less time to decompress, we must remember to take care of ourselves. Prayer, meditation, exercise, smiling. Let’s continue with self-care and not jump back into the chaos of daily life when the beauty of that chaos returns.
Thank you for being the beautiful reasons why our community continues to thrive. Let us know how you are helping yourself, your families, and your neighbors, and let’s continue to be good neighbors.