“I will breathe for you” Son pleads for his mother’s life after ex breaks court order, shoots her in back

A Cottageville cop who was the first to arrive on scene at last week’s domestic violence shooting talked to the female victim, applying pressure to the buckshot wounds to her back until paramedics could arrive. But the cop says the real hero is the woman’s 11-year-old son, who pleaded with his mother to stay alive and to “take his breath” if she needed it.

“I’m a former firefighter. I’ve seen trauma, some traumatic things. But this … this was something like I’ve never seen before,” said Private Larry Colson, the Cottageville Police Officer who was the first officer to arrive at the Round O house. Colson joined the CPD in February. It is his first time being a law enforcement officer.

“Hearing him ask his mother to take his breath, saying that he will breathe for her, it’s something I will never forget,” said Colson. “He is the hero.”

On April 24, a 911-emergency phone call was made from the Round O house, with the female victim saying she had been shot.

Colson was doing routine property checks in nearby Cottageville when he heard the emergency call come in. He arrived and found the woman lying in the yard.

She had been shot in the back.

Her son was with her.

“I believe he saw the whole thing,” said Colson.

Six minutes after Colson first arrived, deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office also arrived on scene, according to Cottageville Police Chief Jeffrey Cook.

“It’s heart-wrenching to watch that video,” Cook said, speaking of body camera footage taken by Colson. “Colson was applying pressure, asking the woman to look at him. And the woman’s juvenile son was there beside his mother, begging her not to die.

Once on site, firefighter-paramedics and deputies called for the woman to be “immediately” airlifted to a Charleston-area hospital, said Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The suspect – William C. Sanders – is charged in connection with the crime.

There was an active, court-order of protection against Sanders, preventing him from being near the victim.

He chose to violent that. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Sanders went to the victim’s house and the two began to argue.

Before law enforcement officers’ arrival on scene, Sanders had fled. However, he was found at a nearby residence.

“Due to eye witness accounts of what occurred, deputies were able to locate the suspect William C. Sanders a short distance from the scene,” said Lowes, in a written statement.

Sanders has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and for violating an order of protection.

As of press deadline, the woman was listed as being in critical condition.

The motive for the crime has not yet been released.