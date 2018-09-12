Hurricane Florence heads toward the Carolinas coastline

As of press deadline on Tuesday, Florence was a listed as a major hurricane, with maximum sustained winds clocked at 140 mph. She is following a path leading her toward the coastline of South Carolina/North Carolina, with a predicted landfall into Thursday night near Wilmington, N.C., according to the latest models issued by the National Hurricane Center in Charleston. Florence is expected to hit land as a Category Four Hurricane.

To prepare for Florence, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation order on Monday at 2:30 p.m. This order declares that all coastal counties in South Carolina, including Colleton, evacuate beginning on Tuesday. Reverse lanes on Interstate 26 began on Tuesday at noon, allowing motorists and coastal residents to seek inland ground.

As a part of this order, all public schools in those evacuated counties have been closed. Colleton County schools, including some Christian schools, are closed for the remainder of the week, as of Tuesday.

This closure is to allow for families to prepare for the hurricane, and to allow for schools to open as emergency shelters.

The Governor’s mandatory evacuation means that anyone who lives in Zone A in Colleton County must leave their property: Zone A includes Edisto Beach, Green Pond, White Hall, the Bonnie Doone community and the Prices Bridge community. These are areas in located south of the CSX railroad lines.

Anyone who choose to violate the mandatory evacuation order is functioning on a “stay at your risk level,” meaning emergency services cannot respond in the event of need.

The Colleton County High School also opened at noon on Tuesday as a shelter for all Colleton County residents seeking to evacuate their homes, according to Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue. In Colleton, the declaration by state leaders means that local emergency crews are preparing for the storm. The Colleton County Emergency Disaster Preparedness Office is now operating at a

As a part of this order, all county governments are also closed, which began on Tuesday.

At Edisto Beach, a town-issued curfew is in effect for all residents and tourists who choose to stay.

That curfew began on Tuesday and lasts into Wednesday, with the curfew times from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Starting Thursday, the curfew becomes a 24-hour curfew, meaning that all residents are confined to their property.

This is part of town officials and state leaders trying to keep rescue official safe during the incoming storm. Sandbags are also available at Edisto Beach, with a limit of 10 bags per homeowner.

Further inland, parts of Colleton are expected to experience heavy rains and winds as part of the storm.

Anyone wanting to stay updated on the storm and on local emergency and evacuation efforts should follow Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the county’s Emergency Operations sites at https://twitter.com/Colletonfire or www.facebook.com/colletoncountyfire or by visiting the S.C. Emergency Preparedness Office at www.Scemd.org.