Hunting Island State Park Reopens May 26

The impacts from Hurricane Matthew affected the coastal plain of the Lowcountry in numerous ways, including beach erosion from Tybee Island to Edisto Island. The Memorial Day holiday brings good news for those with longstanding traditions of visiting the pristine beaches at Hunting Island Sate Park, which is set to reopen after seven months of deliberations and repairs. My visit to the Hunting Island State Park nature center and fishing pier on May 16 revealed that the facilities and staff are ready to welcome visitors once again.

To reach Hunting Island State Park requires a trek down Highway 21 deep into Beaufort County, passing through Lady’s Island, St. Helena Island, and Harbor Island. The entrances to the campground area and the lighthouse grounds were still blocked by large signs stating that these park areas were still closed. The Nature Center is at the southern tip of the state park, and the fishing pier extends into the Harbor River and looks out towards Fripp Island.

About halfway down, the wooden pier is still in disrepair and closed to the public. Although the pier is not fully repaired yet, it seems that ospreys are building a nest on the end of the pier and the natural world is adapting to the changes. Hunting Island State Park is a 5,000-acre barrier island and maritime forest, and it saw significant damage from Hurricane Matthew. The state estimates property damages around $5 million and revenue losses from being closed off $2 million.

Erased from the state park, beachfront campsites and parking areas were the areas that suffered the most- causing some concerns about handling capacity crowds on holiday weekends. Campsites and parking solutions will continue to evolve over the summer as park officials seek advice from visitors. Saltwater intrusion from the storm and wind damage killed enough trees that folks will notice that the state park looks more open in some areas. Watching these areas grow back over the coming years will be just another way to measure the long-term effects of Matthew.

I can report that the Nature Center at the park is in great shape and contains many informative displays about wildlife and ecology in the area. Live critters on display include reptiles including an alligator, terrapin turtle, corn snake and rat snake. A fantastic assortment of turtle shells, sea shells and other informative posters make the nature center a great place to learn about the outdoor world at Hunting Island.

Did you know that Hunting Island is a part of a Global Important Bird Area? This stretch of barrier islands includes Fripp Island, Hunting Island, Harbor Island, Pritchard’s Island, Old Island and Otter Island. This 16-mile chain of islands has 10,000-acres of habitat that is home to 182 bird species. The beachfront offers critical nesting areas for shorebirds, and is also home to nesting sea turtles and visiting horseshoe crabs.

A good way to stay aware of developments at Hunting Island is to join the Friends of Hunting Island State Park group on Facebook. Members of this group have volunteered at the state park all week to do chores ahead of the reopening on May 26 including painting fence, building picnic tables, and clearing trails. The lighthouse area and lighthouse gift shop will be open on the 26 along with the North Beach, South Beach and most park trails. Some ‘Restricted Access’ signage will stay in place where recovery efforts remain ongoing.

Local businesses like the Marsh Tacky Market Café on Harbor Island are glad to see the state park open back up since tourism is important to the area’s economy. “Our store was flooded by Hurricane Matthew, so we had a recovery of our own to reopen this business,” said owner Bobby Marshall. The store sells bug spray, sunscreen, ice and all the essentials needed for a day at the beach. “We welcome back the summer visitors who come here to enjoy the sea island lifestyle at Hunting Island.”

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com