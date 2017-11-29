Hundreds Served in Thanksgiving Day Meal

Hundreds of local Colleton County residents were fed a hot holiday meal at the now annual Thanksgiving Day event at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Walterboro.

The free Community Thanksgiving Day Meal was held at noon on Thanksgiving Day at the Walterboro church. In its second year, the meal was open to the entire Colleton County community.

Featuring a spread of turkey, pulled pork, green beans, rolls and dessert, the meal was served to about 250 people, according to event organizer Erin Langford Padgett.

The St. Anthony’s Catholic Church hosted the event for the second consecutive time since St. Jude’s Church in Walterboro stopped serving their formerly-annual meal.

Padgett says the two churches were both planning to host holiday meals, but it worked out that only one event came to fruition. “We actually had very few leftovers this year,” she said. “We also had about 50 more people attend the meal.”

Padgett attributes this year’s success to better planning for the church hosting a “more organized event,” she said.

About 30 volunteers also participated in the meal. These volunteers helped to prepare the food and to make some deliveries to church residents who are home-bound.

In addition to the parishioners and residents who were served a meal, the church also served Thanksgiving Day dinner to area homebound residents, to local first responders who were working on Thanksgiving Day and to women and children who are currently living at the Safe Haven Homeless Shelter in Walterboro.

According to Padgett, the majority of the food for St. Anthony’s upcoming dinner was donated this year by members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. “I’m amazed at this,” she said.

In addition to the personal contributions, IGA donated a $25 gift card and Wal-Mart donated a $50 gift card to help with food purchases. Bi-Lo also donated 20 turkeys for the dinner.