Housing Seminar held at Colleton Civic Center

A Housing Seminar was held at the Colleton Civic Center on Saturday, February 1. The seminar was designed to increase citizens’ knowledge of the home buying process and the numerous options available to make their homeownership dream a reality. For citizens that own homes, information was provided on securing funds for housing repair and rehabilitation. Data from the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority revealed that only 22.7% of the county’s citizens are homeowners and 58.2% are renters.

The seminar began with a presentation from each business, highlighting the services rendered by their corporation. The audience heard from mortgage companies, realtors, credit counselors, construction companies, and credit repair companies. Businesses that participated in the seminar were American Realty, CRB Construction LLC, Empire Mortgage LLC, Enterprise Bank, Financial Transformation LLC, Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union, Home Loans Inc. – Making Mortgage Easy, Increasing H.O.P.E. Financial Training Center, Lowcountry Council of Government, LSR Credit, LSR Real Estate, SC Housing Authority, and USDA Rural Development. After the presentations, the audience had the opportunity to visit each presentator to obtain specific information and ask questions. Information shared included credit counseling, credit repair, mortgage loan application process, home purchasing, Section 8 housing qualifications, and USDA grants and loans.

The Together We Can Housing Seminar was organized by Councilman Art Williams and co-sponsored by Xi Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Walterboro Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and the CTS/CHS Alumni Association, Inc.