Homeless Shelter Needs Change in New Year

Walterboro’s Safe Haven Homeless Shelter is seeing a transition from the recent holidays, with most of the children and families in the shelter already moving into permanent housing.

According to shelter officials, there were five children living in the shelter during Christmas.

There is currently one school-age child attending the shelter, with another family planning to move from the shelter this month into permanent housing. While this is a success story, the shelter is currently in need of cleaning supplies to help with the transitionary period, according to shelter staff members.

The shelter’s goal is to be a temporary, safe place for women and children to live while seeking permanent housing. The shelter was founded by the Lowcountry Community Action Agency (LCAA) in 1974. Since then, it has given a safe shelter to people in both Colleton and Hampton counties. Lately, the shelter has also acted as an overflow shelter for people in Charleston County.

During 2015, the agency provided help to 61 adults and 37 children, according to LCAA officials. However, the shelter receives little to no funding from the county. “The public can assist with volunteering their time, assist the agency in securing additional space, supplying more furniture, foods, linens, supplies to keep the building going,” said Arlene Dobison, with the LCAA.

Monetary Donations can be made payable to Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Safe Haven and can be mailed to Post Office Box 1726. Supplies can be dropped off at 319 E. Washington Street, Walterboro, SC, 29488. For more information, individuals can contact shelter Director Anna Thomas at (843) 549-1597.