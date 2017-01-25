Holmes Charged in Business Violation

A Walterboro business owner has been arrested for operating his store without a proper license.

The S.C. Department of Revenue announced on Jan. 20th that Nevell Holmes, 33, owner of The Cell Phone Spot in Walterboro, is charged with one count of operating the business without a retail license. According to a press release, SCDOR Revenue Officers revoked the defendant’s retail license. On two subsequent occasions, Holmes was cited for engaging in business as a seller or retailer without a retail license. “Revenue Officers advised Holmes of the civil and potential criminal penalties for operating without a retail license; however, the defendant chose to continue operating and making retail sales,” the press release states.

Holmes was taken to the Colleton County Detention Facility. If convicted, the defendant faces a fine up to $200 and/or up to 30 days in prison per charge.