Holiday Hunting Double Dose to Finish 2016

The to-do list heading into Christmas week means last minute shopping for Christmas gifts for almost everyone, but for deer hunters it also signals a last chance to harvest some venison for the freezer. With both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve falling on the last two Saturdays of the calendar year, it’s like getting two extra special chances at tagging a buck or a doe. Other seasonal pursuits can easily be mixed in such as a holiday dove hunt, watching bird dogs work for quail, and don’t forget the Christmas goose.

Most holiday hunting is enjoyable due to cooler temperatures and the arrival of winter, but the 15-day forecast through Christmas and New Year’s Day looks to be unusually warm. With only one hard freeze so far in December, there is a chance that we don’t see more frost until 2017. Deer hunters will have to make the most of it though since the clock on the final season without buck limits is ticking down to a conclusion at the end of the day on January 1.

A lack of cold weather could translate into a lack of deer movement, and less need to feed heavy at corn piles and food plots. A buck with an 8-point rack likely knows that it’s a waiting game now until the hunting pressure drops off like a stone falling into a wishing well on January 2. But it’s never too late to take down a quality buck, and my personal best late harvest came on December 29 of 2011 when an 8-pointer stepped out, after a season of paying dues.

It’s hard to know if a still hunter should hunt more in the mornings or in the afternoons, because when it’s late in the season any deer movement is usually shaped by previous hunting pressure. Meaning that a deer stand that has had human scent around it might not be the best bet, even though sticking with a tried and true spot is hard to beat. Options include sitting in a deer stand that has not been hunted already in 2016, or just taking a chance and moving a deer stand into a new area to tempt fate, and see if luck is on your side.

Hurricane Matthew blew down lots of oak trees in the woodlands in October, and those tree tops provide natural cover that whitetail deer will take advantage of. A tactic for late season deer that stay bedded includes a hunter using a shotgun loaded with buckshot for a walk and stalk type hunt. We’ve all been moving through the woods before and seen deer jump up and run off, usually without any hunting plans, but windy or blustery weather can be used to conceal noise from a woodsman trying to sneak into a bedding area.

The best option for late season hunting includes a driven deer hunt using deer dogs or even a phalanx of man drivers. Many hunters already have plans for a traditional New Year’s Day deer drive to conclude their season, and it’s not too late to make plans for a similar endeavor. Standers are put out at one end of a hunting area, and then dogs or manpower is used to flush the whitetails towards them. Safety is at a premium on these hunts, but any close quarters encounter with a deer on the run can only produce a truly sporting encounter.

Remember to make time to give thanks to The Creator before any hunting activity, noting the religious reason for the Christmas season, and then take advantage of our outdoor blessings. As for the rest of the hunting agenda, it’s not hard to imagine multiple pursuits on a special day like Christmas Eve. Hunting wood ducks at dawn in a bottomland swamp requires a pre-dawn wake up call, since the shooting is likely to commence thirty-minutes before sunrise, and it won’t last long. A hearty breakfast is a good way to follow any duck hunt.

A walking style hunt with friends for quail or rabbit can take place in the mid-morning hours, as well as any deer hunting maintenance like checking for sign or putting out corn. It’s hard to imagine a better way to have fellowship than a dove hunt, I know of at least one Christmas Eve dove hunt that will tide many hunters over though the afternoon hours. Whatever hunt works best on Christmas Eve, plan on repeating it on New Year’s Eve for good measure, because two Saturday holidays bring a double dose of outdoor opportunity.