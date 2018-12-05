Holiday Gear Guide for Outdoor Lifestyle

After Black Friday the shopping only intensifies with the Christmas deadline rapidly approaching. Sometimes the best items can be hard to find, which is always the rule when demand outpaces supply. While there are time-tested gifts that are sure to satisfy the needs of someone who treads the outdoors path in life, sometimes a small variation can bring new perspectives. Hiking boots are a must but have you tried the LOWA brand. Cooking on a grill is the old standby but what about the new FireDisc. If your football team is still playing ball into 2019 then what about wearing new collegiate apparel from Drake, widely popular for its waterfowl camo.

For those traversing the woodlands of the Lowcountry, the weather during much of the year requires snake boots. During winter the emphasis shifts to comfortable footwear that provides traction without producing a heavy footprint. This same description applies for the type of footwear needed around the house during yardwork chores and other daily use scenarios. Slip on rubber shoes are convenient for easy on and off, but lacing up a pair of hiking boots can provide the confidence that you are ready for all day duty.

LOWA boots are developed and manufactured in Europe, founded in 1923 near Munich, and they are expanding distribution in the states. Their Renegade GTX mid-cut boot from the hiking collection is a best-seller known for its lightweight comfort and Vibram sole. When taking these boots out of their packaging box my first reaction was how light these leather boots felt. A good-looking boot is one thing, but a heavier boot tires ones legs too much over the course of a day outdoors. The Nubuck leather comes in fourteen different colors, including three different widths and includes a Gore-Tex lining.

Visiting the Internet at LowaBoots.com reveals that this company produces all manner of outdoor footwear including rock climbing, hunting, cold weather and casual or travel shoes like the Locarno. This wide range of styles includes footwear for both men and women, with only a limited amount of options for kids since the average lifespan of LOWA boots is five to seven years. In the United States LOWA supports non-profits like the World Wildlife Fund and their wildlife conservation efforts, while in Europe LOWA backs reforestation efforts in the Bavarian mountains.

Cooking outdoors on the grill or on a griddle is a practice that occurs nearly every holiday, but the new FireDisc cooker provides a collapsible and portable wrinkle to the outdoor chef. My first introduction to the FireDisc cooker came during a sub-freezing duck hunting trip to Arkansas in January 2018. With all the water in the area frozen, we had plenty of time to stand around outside and visit while preparing food for the next meal. The FireDisc comes with a stand that positions the heating and cooking area about waist high for convenient access, and places the propane tank underneath.

The circular design of the FireDisc mimics a disc from a tractor plow, making it an eye-catching center of attention when a hungry crowd gathers around it. The 22-inch cooking surface has three separate heating zones with different temperatures allowing for some food to cook while other food simply stays warm. Made of ultra-high carbon steel, the surface angling of the disc drains excess grease to the center area. Popular accessories include the Wind Helmet to shield the flame when needed, and the long-handled spatula that compliments the design of the FireDisc. Visit the Internet at FireDiscCookers.com for more on this fast-growing trend for outdoor enthusiasts.

Football season is winding down for many teams, but not for those involved in the Top 20 rankings, extending their seasons into 2019 via Bowl games. Drake Waterfowl makes camo clothing for duck hunters that is so popular that it became everyday fashion as well. Now Drake has created their collegiate line of casual clothing, choosing to highlight some of the top teams like Clemson and Alabama. Longtime supporters of any successful program likely already have some logo wear in their closet, but getting the latest gear is always fun.

Visit the Internet at DrakeWaterfowl.com to choose from plaid long sleeve button-down shirts, windproof tech vest, fleece pullover and mesh back cap. For those wanting to include camo on your collegiate wear choose from their Eqwader jacket, wingshooter shirt or traditional hoodie. Between the collegiate, casual and camo clothing options its no wonder that some enthusiasts choose to get Drake’d Out when they go outdoors to rep their favorite team. Merry Christmas to all and Good Luck shopping!

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com