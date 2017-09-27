Hold On To Your Promise

By Reverend Tom Polk

Life can be tough. It is easy to get overwhelmed by the negative stuff around you. However, don’t lose sight of your hope. While you may be forced to deal with some tough situations this year, by holding on to your faith you will find a source of hope. God makes and never breaks His promises. We used to sing Standing on the promises of Christ my King, through eternal ages let His praises ring, Glory in the highest, I will shout and sing, Standing on the promises of God. Hold on to your promise!

There are thousands of God’s promises in the Bible. There are no broken Bible promises of a faithful God. Remember His promise to Noah? Every rainbow reminds us of God’s Promise. There is a tendency to get frustrated with the way things seem to go. The path may appear to be dark but God’s word is the solution to our problem! In Psalms 119:105, His Word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path. Your faith is greater than your fear. But I am persuaded that nothing shall separate me from the love of Christ!

If God has made promises in His Word then those Bible Promises are true. The Bible is a historical record of the absolute reliability of God’s promises. The promises of God are just a foretaste of what is to come. If I promise to take my wife on a cruise she can expect to go on a cruise, but the real joy comes when she steps on the ship. In 1 Corinthians 2, Eye hath not seen ear hath not heard neither have it entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him. When all hell brings to break loose – Hold on to your promise! When friends turn their back on you – Hold on to your promise! When family forsakes you – Hold on to your promise!