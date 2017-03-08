Hiking, Biking and Birding the Trails of Colleton County

There may be no better time than spring to consider stretching one’s legs for the sake of exercise in the great outdoors. Cooler temperatures usually greet the morning hours, with flowers in bloom and wildlife stirring. The shape of Colleton County stretches across the Lowcountry like a slice of pie, from the saltwater of St. Helena Sound up to the hardwood bottoms of the Salkehatchie Swamp. Many hiking options exist within this county boundary, so here are some directions to better visit with Mother Nature.

I made a trek to Bear Island last week to get off the beaten path, making a grand pilgrimage to glimpse the Great Kisakadee. The what? A rare bird sighting was all the buzz in late February, drawing birdwatchers from across the state to the Wildlife Management Area (WMA) near Bennett’s Point. This 12,000-acre WMA is better known as a public duck hunting area, but once hunting season is over the roads and trails open to the public.

The Great Kiskadee is normally viewed in southern Texas, and confirmed sightings at Bear Island recently brought birding fever to Colleton County. Taking a moment to fill out the WMA property visitation card at the gate, I then followed driving tour directions until I decided to pull over and hike a ways looking for the bird. I and several other visitors did not view the Great Kiskadee, but we sure did walk around enjoying the outdoors. Looking for all manner of winged creatures makes hiking Bear Island a worthy attempt.

The Donnelly WMA property is located right on the ACE Basin parkway and offers easy access for driving and hiking tours. Turning off of Highway 17, visitors cross a gum pond filled with water, just one of many depressions found on this lower Colleton county property. Stop at the SCDNR kiosk and pick up a daily visitation card for your vehicle and then cruise through the uplands and pinewoods looking for wildlife.

The 2.2-mile Boynton Nature Trail is an optional place to stop and enjoy a detour from the driving course, and walk into the woods. The Boynton trail is named for the family that formerly owned this area and raised cattle there, and the entire 8,000-acre property is named after Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelly of Chicago for their conservation efforts on behalf of the ACE Basin. Signage at the entrance of this WMA lists eight members of the cooperative initiative that served as the catalyst for this ongoing wildlife restoration project.

Colleton State Park along the Edisto River near Canadys offers more public land that is good for hiking. Their 35-acres includes the Cypress Swamp Trail, picnic shelters, and ballfields. Paddling on the river is also a great option, and visitors can launch from this state park and paddle 21 miles down river to Givhans Ferry State Park. This section of the Edisto River is also known for excellent fishing, so if hiking or paddling isn’t appealing, then you can always sit on the bank and wet a line.

Another state park that is chock full of hiking and biking trails is the upland part of Edisto Beach State Park. These trails are located in the Education Center and stretch towards the creeks that serve as property boundaries. The Spanish Mount Trail leads to one of the earliest Native American shell mounds known to exist in South Carolina. The Scott Creek Trail features maritime forest scenery and marsh views of the creek, with Big Bay Trail and Forest Loop Trail offering more chances to view live oaks draped in Spanish moss and the herons and egrets that haunt these coastal enclaves.

On the way back from Edisto be sure to pull into the new 157-acre Roxbury Park in the town of Meggett. This property features nature in the raw, with an emphasis on preserving the character of Toogoodoo creek and upland impoundments found there. This park is open on Saturday and Sunday from 8 until 6 and is a pleasant place to pop in for a visit when riding to and from Edisto Beach. Birdwatchers are especially fond on Roxbury Park.

So when you factor in these properties that are open to the public, there are miles and miles of trails, dikes, and paths to navigate. It’s not easy to visit all the trails found in the ACE Basin, but making multiple visits over time seems like a prudent plan. Whether it takes an exotic bird sighting to get you out onto the trail, or you enjoy a routine weekend walk with friends, it’s important to remember that each pathway serves to get one step with nature.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com