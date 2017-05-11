HighWinds Bring Man-O-War to Edisto

Edisto officials are reacting to the recent incoming wave of Portuguese Man-O-War creatures that are washing ashore to many South Carolina beaches.

On Friday, officials with the Town of Edisto Beach of confirmed that the venomous sea creatures are washing ashore at Edisto. Specifically, they were found on the beach at beach accesses 29, 30 and 32, according to information posted by beach officials via their Web site.

The influx of the jelly-like sea creatures onto South Carolina beaches is making national news, with the Associated Press (AP) reporting that these creatures typically are not found near the shoreline. Recent high winds are being blamed for pushing them closer inland, and for causing them to wash ashore, according to AP articles.

In recent weeks, multiple news outlets, including The Post and Courier in Charleston, are reporting that the creatures are being found on numerous area beaches, including Hilton Head and Seabrook.

The creatures are filled with gas, and are a bluish-purple color. They can grow up to one-foot long, and can have dozens of venomous tentacles, or feet.

The Portuguese Man-O-War tentacles can sting even when laying ashore. The painful sting can usually be treated on site with medical attention.

Edisto officials are asking their beach goers to call 911 if you are stung by a Man-O-War on the Edisto beach.

Colleton, State setting new record for people working

Colleton County’s unemployment rates are rapidly falling, providing a strong upswing in the county’s economy.

According to the Employment Association of South Carolina (EASC), Colleton County’s current unemployment rating is sitting at 4.3 percent. This was released as part of the most-recent statistics for March. In February, Colleton’s rating was at 5.0 percent.

Colleton’s unemployment rate for this time last year was 5.9 percent, according to the EASC. The county is ranked 24th in the state for low unemployment statistics.

Marion County currently has the highest unemployment rate in the Palmetto State, at 7.3 percent. But even this rating is lower than Marion County’s 2016 rating of 8.5 percent.

Charleston County has the lowest unemployment rate in the entire state, with that county holding a 3.3 percent stat. Colleton’s neighboring counties of Berkeley and Dorchester County each have unemployment rates of 3.6 percent.

The EASC is reporting that the number of people who are working in South Carolina has increased in March by 9,539 people. This has set a record high of nearly 2.3 million South Carolinians being employed. “This kept the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March steady at 4.4 percent for the third consecutive month,” EASC officials state on its Web site. “During the past year, the labor force has grown by 36,734, and employment gains totaled 55,370. The level of unemployment since March 2016 has decreased by 18,636 people.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell in March to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent.

Teen lands large Winthrop scholarship

Savannah Lyons, of Walterboro who attended the S.C. Connections Academy, has earned a $36,000 academic scholarship. She recently pledged to attend Winthrop University in a large commitment ceremony. Lyons graduated one year early from high school in order to pursue her academic goals of attending Winthrop University. “I know academics aren’t spoken about much in Colleton County, which is why I want to share my accomplishment,” she said. “We do see many athletic commitments come from the local school, and I think it’s great to show off our academics, as well.”

Savannah is the daughter of Tammy and Johnathon Lyons. She graduated from the state’s Connections Academy with a 4.3 GPA and was in the Top Ten percent of her class. In addition to being accepted to Winthrop, she was also accepted into the College of Charleston and Duke University, she said.

Savannah is involved with volunteering opportunities at the county’s animal shelter, and she is also an active member of the S.C. Connection’s Academy’s branch of the National Honor Society.