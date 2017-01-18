Hey,What’s Up with Rizer’s Pork and Produce?

By Herb Bailey

As I researched places to catch my eye for this column, I was asked, “Have you ever been to Lodge?” My question was, “Is it in Colleton County?” I was told about Rizer’s Pork and Produce, which was very unique and a must visit. As I entered the establishment, it was very busy with a lunch crowd. However, owner Phillip Rizer took the time to share all about a very interesting place in the middle of the country in Lodge.

“My brother Aaron and I started this business from the ground up in May of 2000, so we have been here about 16 years,” said Phillip. The drive to Lodge was nice, but not exactly a “down the street” drive from Walterboro to Lodge. I asked Phillip where he lived. “I live right here in Lodge. We really have four businesses in one. We own our own hogs and sell the meat plus grow our own vegetables on our farm and sell them. We also have a very successful catering business in which we go to Columbia, Charleston and Beaufort and of course our lunch buffet and bi monthly steak night here in Lodge.”

The business has grown in reputation and Phillip Rizer gave some examples. “We have a number of people who just come here to eat our delicious food, enjoy being out in the country and talk with one another. Our customers will travel from Bluffton, Moncks Corner, Charleston and Beaufort just to eat our food. As a matter of fact, they rent a bus and fill it up in Sun City and travel here, have a nice meal and travel back so we have some dedicated customers. The secret is in our cooking. We cook like people did in the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s in ways that have been forgotten. Yes, we can be looked at as somewhere you can travel back in time.” I asked Phillip how busy he gets and he responded, “During hunting season we have a huge crowd here. Our lunch buffet will average between 100-150 people from 11 to 2 o’clock. I have drawn up plans to expand but I am not sure if I want to put in all that work and hire employees or stay with what we have.”

The answer to the question, “What is up with Rizer’s,” is that it’s a place in the beautiful town of Lodge where the owners have found their own niche. It has dedicated customers who can go back in time where country cooking was at its finest; if only for a couple hours. Rizer’s Pork and Barbeque is located at 2398 Confederate Hwy in Lodge, SC. If you have any ideas on future topics for this column email me at herbbailey1964@aol.com or our website at www.thecolletonian.com.