Hey, What’s Up with the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary?

By Herb Bailey

When I moved into Walterboro from Connecticut the jogger and exercise guy in me wanted to check out the Wildlife Sanctuary. Hurricane Matthew caused havoc with it and closed it down for a while but recently I made my way back to another jewel of Colleton County. The Sanctuary is six hundred plus acres that protect forest and swamps plus wildlife in the Walterboro area. Arriving you see a nice boat landing for those who want to venture the sanctuary on the water. The bridge is repaired and provides such a nice perch to walk and see nature’s beauty.

The hurricane really did a number on the trees which is a good visual of its power. My first thought was the trees looked liked a war zone but as you walk your senses are quickly taken back to the beauty of the sanctuary. One can hear the cars pass in the background but it is almost liked two different worlds and times coexisting together. As you walk on the George Hertzog Jr. Trail you pass your neighbors, families, and couples enjoying the peacefulness of the area. Even joggers and people riding bikes get beautiful scenery with their exercise. There are plenty of lizards but this is their playground and one can even see up-close the reptile you don’t want on your deck.

I was very intrigued and fascinated with the Charleston to Savannah Wagon Road in the sanctuary. This former Indian trade route in Colonial times connected Walterboro to Port Royal, St. Augustine and Augusta. This is where in the peacefulness of the area you picture what it might have looked like then and how modern connivances were only a dream or fantasy by the early travelers. The Connecticut guy’s eye had me thinking what a wonderful area it would be for a filmmaker to shoot documentaries on a time gone by.

Now as you’re traveling the trail I was thinking ok an alligator is going to dart out. I was assured that was not going to happen. Maybe snakes or lizards but not alligators. Then you get to the pond on the trail and see a very cool alligator metal bike rack. Of course, I thought someone has a sense of humor because it made me look in the pond for a gator. A family passed by at that moment with two children not looking at a phone or a game but nature in all its beauty.

So to answer the question of what’s up with the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary I have an answer from the heart. It is a place away from the business where one can even for a moment go back in time with nature in all its beauty. You can bring your family, your loved one or even in the solitude of one’s self and mingle with the sanctuary’s inhabitants in their home. The Sanctuary is located three minutes from I 95 with easy access for tourists and residents alike. If you have an idea for future locations for this column contact me at herbbailey1964@aol.com or go to www.thecolletonian.com