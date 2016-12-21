Hey, What’s Up with Hiott’s Pharmacy?

By Herb Bailey

One of the interesting conversation places around Main Street with the tour groups I had during the recent Ghost tours during the Halloween season was when we passed by Hiott’s Pharmacy. I shared that it was nice to see the old time feel, and long-time residents would share stories of getting soda and shakes over the years there. Of course my mind went to this column with the question, “Hey, what’s up with the Hiott’s Pharmacy?”

I went in and the staff asked me to come back a certain day to talk to John Hiott, who is one of the original owners. So I did and shook hands with a gentleman from another era with a warm smile and a gentle voice. He led me to a table and we sat down and talked about Hiott’s Pharmacy’s history. “My brother Eddie Hiott worked in 1949 in a Pharmacy in the building across the street in which he purchased and updated it,” he said. “I was in high school at the time, planning on studying pharmacy, knowing it would be a good opportunity. I went to Pharmacy School and graduated in 1956 and we became partners. My brother started the pharmacy on December 11, 1951 but Uncle Sam came calling me in 1957 and I served six months in the Medical Corps program.

“When I came back, we resumed our partnership. In 1969, People’s Pharmacy in this building was looking to sell, so we bought that and a drug store two doors down, so we moved Hiotts here in 1969. We stayed here until 1992, then sold the business. My brother retired and I worked for the new owner, Max Lender, until 1999. I am only here part time every other Saturday and sometimes on Friday afternoon. At age 82 I don’t know how much longer I will do it, but I do enjoy seeing my old customers and friends.”

As time has made changes on the Walterboro Main Street area, what businesses would Mr. Hiott like to see open on Main Street?

“I would like to see a men’s store open because I see a need for that in this area. In regard to our pharmacy, I would like to see it continue to do well and the fountain to continue to be used.”

The staff shared that about 20-25 people a day still use the fountain. I was able to try a soda and the taste brought me back to my childhood. So Hey, what’s up with Hiott Pharmacy? It is a place that a generation has called home for a variety of services and can show a new generation with a taste and a vision of just what it was like 50-60 years ago. I know I will be back for more soda and even a shake. Hiott’s Pharmacy is located at 373 E. Washington Street in Walterboro.

If you have any ideas for future topics for this column please email me at herbbailey1964@aol.com or go to www.thecolletonian.com or the papers Facebook page.