Hey, What’s Up With Fascinating Stories and More to Come?

By Herb Bailey

As I began this “Hey, What’s Up With” column a few months back I really did not have an inkling how it would go and how well received by the community it would be. A Yankee going to places people have passed by for years and asking questions about structures, sites etc. … that might not have caused a thought for someone who has been here all their lives. Well, in 2017 I plan on going all over the county asking the same question and finding out about more Colleton County’s treasures with the writer and reader gaining more of an appreciation for the area.

I first checked out the water tower in Walterboro with so many people contacting me sharing how they believe it has so much historical significance. I went to the Waterfall on Main Street in Walterboro in October and found a beautiful area created in honor of our fallen heroes in the military. The bricks and plaques are a visual testament of those who paid the ultimate price. The Tuskegee Memorial at the Airport also is a place with so much history and a renewed appreciation of special courageous people associated with the County. In the October 27 edition I ventured to Cottageville and got a firsthand look at Mater the tow truck. Something like an old tow truck brought back to life and given a personality just brings a smile to our faces. I’ve gotten to chat with the people who make the area special like Cindy Corley from Old Bank Christmas & Bakery. As she shared her passion for the area and how much she wants her business to help the area, I saw firsthand the passion of the people.

I have a long list of sites to ask the question “Hey, what’s up with” in 2017 which will cover the entire county. If you have a place or idea please email me at herbbailey1964@aol.com or reach the paper’s web site at www.thecolletonian.com or go to The Colletonians facebook page.