Hey, What’s Up with Colleton Prep Academy?

By Herb Bailey

Last year when I first moved into Colleton County from Connecticut I was researching the sports scene and CPA instantly intrigued me. You see, I have taught and coached sports a number of years in the private school system up North, but Colleton Prep Academy seemed to really have succeeded as a private institution compared to others I have seen. As I started to do sports for The Colletonian, I have gotten to see firsthand the closeness of the CPA community and how success is something that should be expected. So as time went by, of course my question was “Hey, what’s up with Colleton Prep Academy?”

Besides interacting with the CPA community over time, I have gotten information from their web site. I knew it was religious, based on the prayer of the PA announcer before sporting events. CPA states on its site it was founded as a K-12 in 1966 with an enrollment of 237, which is high from my involvement with private schools. The online site says, “In 1965, several parents determined that there was a need for an alternative educational system other than the existing public school system. Classroom overcrowding and larger student-teacher ratios in local schools led these parents to believe that the education of many children would suffer because of a lack of individual attention in the school environment.”

The site goes on to share about the beginning of the school: “The first year of operation for John C. Calhoun Academy was the 1966-67 school year at Grace Advent Christian Church. The 1967-68 school year has students arriving in the modern building in Academy Acres. On July 1, 1993 John C. Calhoun Preparatory Academy was renamed Colleton Preparatory Academy. Colleton Prep Academy is accredited at the advanced level, the highest level given by the South Carolina Independent School Association.”

So as one can see from 1966 to 2016, this Academy has molded into a fine and very strong integral part of the Colleton County community. As I continue to cover them for the paper, I do it with an eye of someone who is impressed by how this private school has flourished into an institution touching generations. Their vision statement talks about creating leaders on the front porch of the Lowcountry. If those leaders come back to show their leadership, then what a testament it is to the vision of those families in 1965. So what’s up with Colleton Prep Academy? A strong educational institution giving back to the community it resides in is what I see.

If you have any places or ideas for future topics to be seen in this column please contact me at herbbailey1964@aol.com or do to the www.thecolletonian.com or The Colletonian facebook page.