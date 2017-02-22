Hey, What’s Up with the Artisans Center?

By Herb Bailey

Since I have been writing this column there have been places in Colleton County that have had me saying how nice it was. Well, the South Carolina Artisans Center has blown me away. I have passed by it many times and even led Phantom tours to the outside of it in October but until recently have never ventured in. As I opened the door my first impression was how clean it was. I heard a friendly voice talking with visitors and that was employee Patti Lohr. The South Carolina Artisans Center is lucky to have this woman as an employee because she makes the experience that much nicer.

Patti shared how she ended up in this jewel of Colleton County. “I have been here over a year and ended up here due to health reasons forcing me to retire from the school district. My friends said I love to talk and this place would be perfect for me. They were right because I have fun and meet so many wonderful people.” My impression before entering was I was going to find a craft store- how wrong I was! Patti said, “This is the South Carolina State Artisans Center. It amazes me that people aren’t more curious about us. This is not in Columbia or Greenville but here in Walterboro. Our residents should realize the jewel we have here.”

As I walked and looked at the amazing pieces it seemed there were rooms upon rooms to venture in. Patti said it is a place not to walk around once or twice but maybe three times to see everything. When I was in there visitors from Mount Pleasant were shopping and basking in the art. I asked Patti about tourists? “I would say 95 percent of our business is tourists. I have talked to people from France who loved the center. The tourists are amazed with our area. They think it is very beautiful. We are seeing a lot of people from Charleston and Summerville coming in and shopping and enjoying the art pieces.” I was even shown a unique piece of art in the center. A fire ant bed that had molted aluminum poured on it. It looked absolutely beautiful. From a painting of the water tower to one of a kind pieces and writings, this guy was amazed on why I hadn’t ventured in earlier.

There are over 600 artists represented in the center. Patti Lohr wanted Colleton County to know one thing that is very amazing. Patti said, “People really need to know we have items priced $1.00 to $53,000. There is really something for everyone.” So what is up with the South Carolina Artisans Center? It is a jewel that even spurred the art lover out in this 53-year-old sports fan. I will be back again and again and readers I hope you do to. The Center is located on 334 Wichman Street in Walterboro. They are open seven days a week and their web address is www. southcarolinaartisancenter.org.