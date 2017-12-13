Helping Kadence Kick Cancer

Kadence Buchanan is facing a battle no four year old should ever have to face. Her family found out not too long ago that she had a tumor that would need to be removed along with a kidney. After going in for surgery, it was discovered the tumor was too large to remove due to the IVC vein being wrapped around it, not the news they had hoped for. Despite the setback, Buchanan’s family has kept their spirits high and are following the treatment plan set before them by the Medical University of South Carolina. The sweet little girl goes every Friday for treatments to try and shrink the tumor so it may be removed at the end of 12 weeks. She and her family are grateful for all the prayers and encouragement they have received so far and have been blown away by the amount of community support they have received.

Buchanan attends the preschool at Bethel United Methodist Church and is a student in the four year old class. Her teacher, Shelly Thomas, misses her dearly and so do her friends as she has not been able to attend school since her diagnosis. Fellow parent, Holly Mardell, felt helpless as she learned of the child’s illness and wanted to help. Working with the preschool teachers and a few other parents, the group was able to pull together a community yard sale and chicken bog sale on Saturday. For three days donations poured into the Bethel United Methodist Fellowship Hall. Bicycles, toys, clothes, house wares, and furniture lined the wall as community members wanted to help in the fundraising efforts.

Saturday morning proved to be a chilly one as the group moved the items from the fellowship hall to the playground. The sale started around 9:00 am, even though there were a few early birds. Chicken bog plates were available for purchase starting around 11:00 am. “We believe we sold around 125 plates at $10 a plate as well as collected a good amount in donations. It worked out great as Bethel UMC was hosting a district meeting at the same time as the sale. Folks that were in attendance were happy to purchase lunch and make donations for such a worthy cause,” said Mardell on the fundraising efforts. Even though Mardell considers the event to be successful she stresses that donations are still needed for this family as they will have mounting medical bills and travels back and forth to Charleston to get the treatments needed. Unfortunately, Buchanan was hospitalized on Saturday but sent a very sweet thank you video over facebook to her teachers and “Miss Holly” for keeping her in their thoughts and prayers. Mardell plans to get a Go Fund Me Page up and running in the next week and also says donations can be dropped off at the Bethel UMC Preschool.