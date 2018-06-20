Helpful Tips to Kick-Off Summer

School is out, and Summer is finally here. Here are a few helpful tips to kick your summer off to a good start. The number one thing the summer season brings is heat and hot humid weather. The heat during the summer can be dangerous and harmful to children, adults and pets. Anybody can be at risk for a heat-related illness. However, you shouldn’t let the heat prevent you from enjoying the summer weather. Take precaution and follow these summer safety tips, like taking extra breaks in a cool area when spending time outside and drinking plenty of water to keep you body hydrated. Keep bottled water with you to re-hydrate.

As the temperature increases the heat index rises, your body will begin to sweat or over heat which could cause heat exhaustion or heat strokes. Heat Index is when high temperatures combined with high humidity makes the temperature outside feel warmer than the actual temperature itself. This type of heat can have harmful effects on the body. It is wise to check the temperature and the heat index before planning or participating in outdoor activities or events. You can check our local news weather or the National Weather Channel for the heat index in your area or the location of your event.

The next most important tip for the summer is protecting your skin from the sun. The sun releases UVA/UVB rays that are harmful to your skin especially during the summer months. In June and July, you will spend most of your free summer days at the beach, outside or at parks making your sun exposure levels higher. Sun protection is important to keep your skin healthy during the summer and prevent sunburns or the development of skin cancer.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans develop skin cancer by age 70 and more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the United States than all other cancers combined. Skin cancer also accounts for 3 percent of all pediatric cancers which makes it important for parents to take precautions when exposing babies and toddlers to the sun while at beaches, parks and outside events.

Here are some recommended ways to protect your skin from the sun; wear sunscreen with SPF, remember to reapply sunscreen, stay out of direct sun for long periods of time and wear protective clothes like hats, shades and long sleeve shirts. The Academy of Dermatology recommends applying SPF 30 or higher for everyone. The average adult needs 1 ounce or a shot glass full of sunscreen to cover their body. Sunscreen should be used by people of all age and skin color, regardless of how light or dark your skin is. Remember to protect sensitive areas with sunscreen such as the face, scalp, neck, ears and especially the lips. Start the summer off right by protecting yourself and your family from the heat and harmful sun rays.