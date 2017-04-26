Hello Dolly

It’s spring time at Colleton County High School and for many that means show time! The High School Chorus has been working very hard this semester to bring you their latest Broadway Musical under the direction of CCHS Chorus Director Stephanie Drawdy. Hello, Dolly! Is a 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder’s 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers, which Wilder revised and retitled The Matchmaker in 1955. Hello, Dolly! was first produced on Broadway by David Merrick in 1964, winning a record 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a record held for 37 years. The show album Hello, Dolly! An Original Cast Recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2002.[1] The album reached number one on the Billboard album chart on June 6, 1964 and was replaced the next week by Louis Armstrong’s album Hello, Dolly! [2] The show has become one of the most enduring musical theatre hits, with four Broadway revivals and international success. It was also made into the 1969 film Hello Dolly! that was nominated for seven Academy Awards, and won three.

This is not the first time the CCHS Chorus has produced this musical for the public. According to Drawdy this musical was first brought to Colleton County twenty years ago under her direction. She has been very pleased that even though she had many students who are involved in other sports and organizations that all of the coaches and staff have been willing to work with the chorus to allow for ample practice time. Over 100 students have helped pull this year’s production off. Students from TCTC’s Building and Construction Technology class helped build the sets for this year’s performance after they were designed by community volunteer, Erik Lindstrom. Lindstrom also helped with the costumes the young actors and actresses will be wearing.

The amount of talent with in the chorus will leave those in attendance in awe. Carlyle Griffin, a senior at CCHS, will be playing the lead role this year. This is Griffin’s fourth year playing the spring musical’s lead, a first for program history. “This musical is perfect for Carlyle’s voice. As a senior, I let her have a say in the musical that she wanted and she really leaned toward Hello, Dolly. We have so many strong underclassmen that we needed the opportunity to showcase their talents. We were able to double cast four roles and give more students an opportunity to shine”, said Drawdy. Students who were double cast for the production still do not know which shows they will be performing in and Drawdy plans on drawing names out of a hat to determine which shows they will perform in.

“I want to say Thank you to all the students for their hard work as well as the parents for supporting their students in this endeavor. Also, without donations from the community sponsors the production could not happen. The cost of the licenses had doubled over the past 22 years. There are many colleagues at CCHS that help us with programs, tickets, fliers, and sales. Beth Frank, Amy Jessen, Judith Vincent, Teresa Manigo and Besty Fender help each spring with tickets, sales, programs, and publicity. We are grateful for everyone’s help”, said Drawdy.

The program will be held at the Colleton County High School Performing Arts Center on May 12th, 13th, and 15th. The show will start at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through a chorus student or at The Old Bank, Colleton County Arts Council, or at the CCHS fee window. Tickets may also be purchased at the door if any are still available.