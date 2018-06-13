Heirs property owners to learn how to get crops, cash

Rural landowners in Colleton County now have the chance to learn how their land can start working for them through a new educational class being offered to local residents and landowners.

The class is part of a two-day symposium being offered by the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation.

According to Tish Lynn, director of communications for the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation, this educational opportunity is “in-depth” that will focus on business opportunities.

“It’s for landowners to learn about their heirs’ property issues, and how to make their land work for them through managing land for timber,” she said, in a written statement.

The two-day class will take place on the campus of Voorhees College in the neighboring Bamberg County area. This is the third year that the heirs’ property center has offered the class to people living in the greater Lowcountry region. Preserving heirs property, which is inherited land often passed through generations without a clear title, has long been a part of the center’s mission. This class aims to teach people how to better manage the property and to benefit from it, she said.

There is a $25 fee for the class, which will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 21-22. The classes start at 9 a.m. in the Leonard E. Dawson Center, located at 481 Porter Drive in Denmark.

The classes will focus on how to grow trees for income; forest land management; farming; how to grow agricultural crops for income; and an overview on heirs property. The class will also discuss ways to get financial assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Anyone wanting to attend must RSVP by Friday, June 16th.

The Center for Heirs Property Preservation is a non-profit organization that helps its clients solve legal issues surrounding their heirs property.

The center helps them research titles, schedule land surveys, request legal hearings on their land and give them court representation. The goal is to help landowners properly stake claim to their land. This particular symposium is meant to teach people how to generate income from their land, said Lynn. Colleton County is one of several counties that the center focuses on: the county has an unknown number of heirs property owners. However, according to information provided by the center two years ago, Colleton County has an estimated 11,000 acres of heirs property. Of all seven counties that the center serves, there is approximately 47,000 acres of heirs property.

For more information on the class, contact Lynn at 843-745-7055 or via email at tlynn@heirsproperty.org. Anyone interested can also contact Kendra Yates at kyates@heirsproperty.org.