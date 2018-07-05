Healthy Summer Fun Activities

Summer is the perfect time of the year to have loads of fun and participate in healthy activities. There is no excuse for anyone to be bored during the summer. Summer is a time to spend quality time indoors and outdoors with your family, friends and neighbors. The biggest problem people have is figuring out different types of fun and healthy activities to do during the summer. The number one activity everyone looks forward to doing during the summer is go to the beach. Although a beach day is a perfectly fun activity, not everyone can get to the beach as often as they would like to do. Fortunately, we live in the Lowcountry with access to great beaches like Edisto, Hunting Island State Park, Folly, Isle of Palms and Myrtle Beach.

If you can’t get to the beach don’t worry, break out the sprinkler or Slip and Slide for some fun running, splashing and sliding in the water. Or simply put on your bathing suits, have a water balloon fight or play in the sprinkler or an inflatable pool. You could even host a neighborhood car wash and have some fun with water, soap and suds while making a little summer cash. Remember to stay hydrated and eat healthy snacks, it takes a lot of energy to wash a car by hand.

While parents keep an eye on their kids, they can also do their own playground workout or walk around the park for a little healthy cardio. It’s also fun to ride bikes to or at the park, fly a kite, play frisbee or any fun ball games like football or soccer. You can even take board games, cards, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and other fun games to the park along with a blanket and snacks to have a fun family picnic. Many state parks have trails for hiking and exploring. You can create your own Nature Scavenger Hunt by writing down a list of things you might find in nature then let the challenge began. Most parks are free for everyone to have loads of healthy fun.

During the summer, it’s also easy to find a lot of farmers markets, road side stands and open picking farms across the Lowcountry including Walterboro’s very own Farmers Market. Plan a day to trip to visit as many as you can to buy or pick fresh produce from local growers. The best way kids learn healthy habits is by watching parents’ habits. When you get home, you can make healthy snacks or let them help you prepare a healthy dinner with the items you purchased or picked. If you have the yard space, I recommend planting a small garden. Choose your favorite herbs, veggies or flowers and dig in the dirt with your kids to let them see that they can grow things with their own two hands. Then you can show them how to make good use of what they grew and allow them to share the harvest with their neighbors and friends.

These are just a few healthy activities you and your family can do over the summer. I encourage everyone to try these fun activities, find others or create new ones. July is just starting, and we still have a long summer ahead of us. Go exploring, climb a tree, have a race, play in the dirt, build a sand castle at the beach, turn the radio up loud and invite your neighbors over for a summer dance party. Enjoy your summer, and all the healthy fun you will share with your kids and make lasting memories.