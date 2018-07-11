Healthy Summer Fruits and Veggies

Summer is a great time to change your diet and improve your eating habits. During the summer your activities change and so should your diet. In the summer people spend more active time outdoors in the sun. Just as you change your clothes to adapt to the warm weather you should change the foods you eat to help your body adjust to the summer heat.

The more time you spend outdoors will cause your body to sweat more often than usually. Sweating increase your risk of health problems such as dehydration, skin sensitivities, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies. But this can all be prevented by eating and drinking the right things. Drinking water isn’t the only way to hydrate your body and replenish the nutrients you lose from sweating. There are tons of heathy foods you can eat that will keep your body looking and feeling great all summer long. The great news is that you can find almost all these foods at your local farmers market or roadside fruit and vegetable stand.

Almost everyone loves watermelons and the fruit actual has water in its name. Watermelon’s high-water content will keep you cool and hydrated on hot days. It will keep feeling full longer and its natural sweet sugars will curb your cravings for sugary treats or sodas. Watermelon contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that protects skin cells from sun damage. Lycopene is also found in other fruits like guava, papaya, apricots, pink grapefruits, red oranges and vegetables such as tomatoes, red carrots, asparagus and parsley. Studies show that men who get more lycopene in their diet have less risk of prostate cancer and increased overall energy. Cantaloupes and honey dew melons are also great refreshing summer melon you can find locally.

Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are 80% water, can keep you hydrated and is rich in Vitamin C and Potassium. When you sweat your body looses potassium, replacing it is important to prevent muscle cramps as you summer activities like swimming, running or bike riding. Peaches and berries are also high in Vitamin C and contain a high percentage of water. Juicy berries like strawberries and blueberries are known to increase blood flow to skin, which improves the skin’s appearance and texture. With longer daylight hours and more time spent in the sun, eating berries will help decrease sensitivity to light, improve sleep and promote weight loss.

Eating fresh vegetables during the summer is a must. Tomatoes are filled with antioxidants and Vitamin C to fight diseases and chronic illness. Summer squash and zucchini will help increase heart health and lower cholesterol. Sweet Corn contains two antioxidants that can protect you from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun. Celery helps you lose excess water weight without causing dehydration, and stimulates your kidneys causing them to flush waste and extra fluid from your body to prevent bloating in your tummy. Cucumber is probably the best vegetable to eat in summer because it has a high-water content that help cleanse your system by removing toxins. It also helps correct skin problems like dark circles, sunburns etc., promotes hair growth and great for heart health due.

Coconut water is a powerhouse for hydration. It has electrolytes making it one of the best drink to hydrate and re-energize your body. It helps to reduce blood pressure, provides anti-aging properties and acts as a natural diuretic to help regulate digestion. To make a supper healthy treat I recommend blending your favorite fruits and vegetables with coconut water for a refreshing summer smoothie.