Healthy New Year Detox

The start of a new year is a great time for a detox to cleanse your body. The holiday season is finally over, and we’ve enjoyed all of the eating and drinking with family and friends at holiday parties and family gathering. Now that the holidays are over it time to get things back to normal and your body could use a good detox from indulging throughout the season. During the holidays millions of Americans consume more food and beverages than normal. All those extra holiday meals, desserts and tasty treats starting with Halloween tends to add up over Thanksgiving and Christmas leaving you with a few extra pounds hanging around in the New Year.

According to researchers at the National Institutes of Health, most Americans never lose the weight they gain during the holidays. The extra pounds add up year after year, making holiday weight gain a huge factor in adult obesity. Many people forget that there’s more to a holiday party than food like good health.

Detoxing in the new year is a great way to reset your body and jump start your health while at the same time getting rid of those extra pounds gained over the holidays. It can help cleanse your body and kick your system back into gear for a healthy start in the new year. Detoxing can bring balance back to your body to help your systems function properly. There are different ways people choose to detox. Most detox involves some type of fasting which is the process of eliminating certain food and drinks from your diet for a particular period of time. Some detox fasting may be for 7-10 days and other for 21-31 days.

Here is some popular fasting used to detox the body in the new year. A juice cleanse consists of only juice squeezed from fruits and vegetables consumed for anywhere from one day to two weeks. Smoothie or soup-based cleanses combine more protein and fiber from whole blended fruits and vegetables with protein powder which is a little better option than just juice. Other liquid cleanses include brewed tea, apple cider vinegar, or lemon water as their main ingredient.

The 21days Daniel Fast is a poplar plant-based diet that originated in the faith community inspirited by the bible. The 21days Daniel Fast excludes processed foods, additives, preservatives, sweeteners, caffeine, alcohol, and products made with white flours. A plant-base vegan or vegetarian diet is a great detox fast that helps promote your body’s natural detox system. You may choose to do an intermittent detox fast which is the combination of a liquid and plant-based diet. By only drinking liquids during the first morning or first half of your day then eating a plant-based snack and meal for dinner the last half of the day.

As a vegetarian and clean eater, I do the combination method for 7-10 days. I drink a homebrewed hot tea made with fresh lemon, freshly sliced gingerroot, fresh mint, honey and water throughout the morning and late afternoon. After 2:00pm I eat a clean healthy snack, drink a protein smoothie, eat vegetarian meal for dinner, drink plenty of water and have a glass of unsweetened warm almond milk with cinnamon and raw honey before bedtime.

There are many positive benefits of a new year detox that can help strengthen your immune system and fight off infections and disease to improve your overall health. If you are currently taking medication, being treated for a health condition or unsure what type of detox is best for you, please consult your doctor before starting any detox or fasting program. Do not stop taking any current medication unless you’ve been advised by your physician to do so.