Healthy Halloween Treat Tips

Halloween is almost here. Second to Christmas, Halloween is probably the second-favorite time of the year for kids. Children of all ages, young and old, are excited to dress up in their Halloween costume and go trick-or-treating. This is the one night of the year when kids will leave home with an empty bag and return with a bag fill of FREE candy and sugary treats! Halloween is a chance for kids to stock pile enough candy and sweet treats that could last for months. It’s a time to allow children to be creative, have fun and spend some quality time with parents and friends as they enjoy the holiday doing fun activities. Let’s face it, Halloween only comes one time a year, which means kids are going to get lots of candy and eats plenty of sweets.

For one night out of the year, it’s OK to treat kids. Most kids will flock to your house if you are handing out some of their favorite treats. But, if you want to choose healthier treats that kids will enjoy, you can offer Trail Mix snack packs, Popcorn Balls, Graham Crackers, Pretzels, Granola bars, Gummy Fruit Snacks, Fruit Rollups, and Cracker & cheese dips. If you plan on having a Halloween party for your kids, consider making some healthy homemade treats. Homemade treats can be healthier than most sweet treats that you’ll buy in the grocery store. Or, you can always mix and match to keep everyone happy!

Here are a few more tip to help make Halloween a little healthier.

1. Eat Before You Trick-or-Treat: Don’t skip lunch or dinner, eat a well-balanced meal before going Trick-or-Treating to avoid the temptation of eating candy from your treat bag.

2. Walk, DON’T Drive: Most of the houses you visit will be in walking distances. It’s a great opportunity to get some exercise, burn some calories and have some family time.

3. Have a Candy Plan: Create a plan for when your child can eat pieces of candy and how much. It’s important to talk with your child about the plan and to monitor it. Eating too much candy can affect a child’s physical and mental well-being, from stomach aches and cavities to mood swings.

4. Share Your Candy: Sharing is a great way to teach kids about charity and the benefits of sharing. Have your kids divide their treats into two piles– one for all of their favorite treats to keep and one for the treats they would like to donate to another to a child unable to go out on Halloween night.