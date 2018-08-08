Healthy & Fun Things To Do Before Summer Ends

August is here, and summer is almost over. It’s hard to believe but it’s true our summer days are coming to an end. Kids will be headed back to school and everyone will soon return to their normal routine. Unfortunately, the extra rainy and wet days have made enjoying summer a bit of a challenge. Although the rain may have kept you indoors most of the summer, it gave you an opportunity to relax inside and stay cool from the hot or humid weather. However, summer isn’t over yet and it’s not too late to make the most of the rest of your summertime. Here are some things you can do before summer ends!

1. Find the closest body of water. Go to the beach, the lake or a river. Find a place where you can go fishing, swimming or just lay on the beach near the ocean. There are tons of things you can do and enjoy once you find water.

2. Volunteer. Give back to your community. It’s never too late to help those in need or to volunteer in places around your community. Volunteer to help clean up trash out of your local parks, organize a highway clean-up or participate in a neighborhood clean-up project. Check with your local church and school for volunteer needs.

3. Have a picnic. Put some food in a basket or a cooler, go find a grassy spot somewhere, plop down, and have a meal. Take your family or friends and make an experience that you’ll remember forever.

4. Go Hiking and Camping. If the weather holds up, try enjoying the great outdoors. Grab a tent, sleeping bag and camping gear then hike into the woods. Take a break from technology and bond with nature.

5. Take a Vacation or Road Trip. You still have time to take a short weekend trip. You don’t have to travel far or spend lots of money. Find a place where you and your family will enjoy and get away for a few days. Keep it simple, pack lite and carry plenty of snacks to avoid fast-food traps.

6. Visit your Local Farmers Market. There is still time to visit your local farmers marker or roadside stand. Shop for fresh local fruits and vegetables then prepare a tasted meal that the entire family will enjoy. Remember, you can preserve your farmers market favorites by freezing them for later.

7. Have a BBQ. If you haven’t had a backyard barbecue yet, what are you waiting for? Fire up the grill and invite your friends, neighbors, and family over. It’s a fun time and a great way to bond with the people you care about before the summer ends. Don’t forget to build a fire and roast marshmallows.

8. Visit the Water Park. Find the nearest water park, load the kids in the car with all their swim gear and head to the water park. Make sure to pack snacks, bottled water, towels, sunscreen and dry clothes to change into for the return trip home.

9. Enjoy an Outdoor Concert. Find one closest to you, make sure to come prepared with a blanket, snacks and some bug spray. Enjoy great music and being outdoors with nature.

10. Go to the movies. Some of the best movies come out over the summer. Grab the family and head to movie theater to enjoy a great Summer Blockbuster. Don’t forget to enjoy the popcorn and movie snacks. Outdoor summer movies are also fun.