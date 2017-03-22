Health to You

By Amye Stivender

The third Thursday of every month, Colleton Medical Center hosts the locally based, nationally known, group called Health to You, most commonly referred to as H2U. H2U is a group of mainly senior citizen who gather together once a month for socialization, a good meal, and a guest speaker. This year marks the tenth year that Yvonne “Chumpy” Penfield, has been running the H2U group for the Colleton Medical Center. “It is a wonderful way to meet people and for them to hear and see things they may not have normally been exposed to,” Penfield said. Penfield is responsible for three H2U groups in the Lowcountry; Hampton, St. George, and Colleton. Each of the groups meet on a designated day each month to enjoy a delicious meal and a speaker who can range from healthcare to law enforcement. During the March meeting for Colleton, while members enjoyed a fried chicken meal prepared by Colleton Medical Center’s Chief, two speakers took the floor to talk with the group. The first speaker was Dr. Tyler Wilt, from Colleton Chiropractic, who spoke with the members about different services his office provided and their importance in your overall health. The second speaker was Victim Advocate Denise Pinckney, from Walterboro Police Department, who spoke with the group about fraud awareness and recent scams on the elderly. After both speakers finished, the H2U group concluded with a raffle giveaway. Penfield said that Colleton’s H2U group generally fluctuates between 89 to 95 members with the average age of the members being around 50 years old; however some active members are over 80 years old. A H2U member application can be found on the back of the H2U bulletin located at Colleton Medical Center. Applicants have the option to subscribe to a one year membership for $20.00 or a two year membership for $35.00. The benefits of the membership include a monthly meeting, meal, and bulletin. It is a great way to socialize, meet new people and learn about a variety of topics. The H2U bulletin for the month of March has a mixture of literature on ways to keep your body healthy, a monthly calendar of events, and a personalized message called “Chumpy’s Chat,” from Penfield. Chumpy’s Chat gives the group a quick update on upcoming events for Penfield and any information that is pertinent to the group. This month’s chat gave a small plug about two other groups Penfield currently oversees, Safe Kids and Colleton Medical Center’s Volunteer and Chaplain Programs. Many of the H2U members also volunteer in other programs that Penfield is working with. Anyone who may be interested in joining the H2U group is encouraged to drop by Colleton Medical Center and pick up an application.