The Health Benefits of Eating Berries

Spring is a great time to enjoy fresh berries and take advantage of all its health benefits. Berries are some of the healthiest foods on the planet plus they are a tasty and naturally sweet treat. As an extra bonus berries help you lose weight because they are loaded with fiber that helps you feel full and eat less.

Berries are extremely high in antioxidants, which helps you fight off disease and illness. Berries rank at the top of the Powerful Antioxidant List that protects the body against inflammation and free radical molecules that can damage cells and organs. Research is being published every day on the health benefits of berries. Some studies show that mixed berries improve cognition and motor performance and easing arthritis symptoms. A recent study found that blueberry extract prevents the growth of breast cancer cells and was found to decrease enzymes associated with cancer spreading.

James Joseph, Ph.D., director of the Neuroscience Lab at the United States Department of Agriculture at Tufts University, Boston, which conducted the studies, found that people become more susceptible to the damaging effects of free radicals and inflammation as they age. “Berries help prevent those effects by turning off the inflammation signals triggered,” says Joseph. “I recommend everyone make berries a part of their daily diet- only if you are not allergic to berries,” he says.

To get the health benefits of berries try to eat two to three types of fresh, frozen, or dehydrated (dried) berries each day. Here’s some nutritional information about popular berries and easy serving tips or ways you can add them to your daily diet.

Strawberries: contain more vitamin C in a one-cup serving than one orange and are particularly high in folic acid. Easy Serving Tip: Top with a light whipped topping for a low-calorie dessert or dip in melted, low-fat brie cheese.

Blueberries: contain 20 types of anthocyanin – antioxidants that give berries their blue-violet and red colors. Other berries contain only three or four types. Easy serving tip: Toss a handful on cereals and yogurt, blend into smoothies or put on a bagel with cream cheese.

Blackberries, Raspberries, and Boysenberries: each contains 8 grams (g) of fiber in one cup – one-third the daily recommended amount (25 g). Easy serving tip: Blend them with 100-percent fruit juice and heat to make a sauce for lean meats, such as fish, chicken or venison (deer meat).

Cranberries: not only combat urinary tract infections by preventing bacteria from sticking to cells in the urinary tract, but they also are a natural probiotic, supporting healthy bacteria that aid in digestion. Easy serving tip: Add a cup of fresh or frozen cranberries to bread recipes. Toss dried cranberries in salads or trail mixes.