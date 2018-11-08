Head Start Awareness & Fire Prevention Safety

The month of October was Head Start Awareness month and Fire Prevention Safety Month. During Head Start Awareness Month, we celebrate all the work Head Start programs have done for families and children in our communities. On October 24th student participated in the Fire Prevention Safety Program facilitated by the Cottageville Fire Rescue Department. Students watched a fire safety video, interacted with firefighters and ask questions about fire safety. They dress up in fire fighter’s suit, toured the fire truck and had fun blowing the horn and helping to pull the water hose.

The next day on October 25th from Head Start had its annual Head Start Awareness Program from 9a.m. – 12:00pm at the Cottageville location. Mrs. Ziegler, Family Service Worker was the Mistress of Ceremony for the program. Chiffon McNeil-Colleton, Assistant Family Service Worker Manager welcomed parents, students, and community members to enjoy all the hard work the student, staff and volunteers put into program. Sennie Crosby, Family Service Worker gave the history of Head Start. “Head Start supports the children and families on their path to success,” said Crosby. The Awareness program was first created in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan as an opportunity to share the power of Head Start at the local, state and national level. President Reagan stated in his proclamation that Head Start has earned recognition and support for its success in early childhood education and development.

Redelma W. Saxby, Disability/Mental Health Coordinator read a poem titled “Don’t Quit” for the Mental Health Moment to encourage parents and students to never quit when things get tough. Each class performed the following theme for the program: Salley/Parker/Truesdale/Hodges Class: Head Start Spirit, Murray/Rickman/L. Hodges/Driggers Class: I Love My White Shoes, Blue/O. Wiggins/Bennett/Williams/Bright/Steward Class: Love, Haynes/Richardson/Fishburne/Kerns/ Cox/Lampkin Class: The World is the Rainbow. There was also a balloon release by staff, students and parents. After the program students enjoyed outside fun which included a jump castle, kickball, playground activities and train rides. The parents also had a chance to enjoy lunch with their children.

Head Start programs promote school readiness for children up to five years old by teaching them at their own pace to ensure they start school ready to learn. Head Start also offer many other services to children to help them and to support their families. For more information about the Head Start program please call 843-835-2760.