The Hawks Hit the Court

With new teams and a new coach, the Colleton Prep Warhawks started their basketball season Tuesday November 21st, at their first home game against rivals Andrew Jackson. With only a few weeks to prepare, Coach Brown along with his players have been working hard to get the teams ready to play. The first game was at 5:00pm, where the JV Boys team kicked off the night against Andrew Jackson, followed by the Varsity Girls at 6:15pm, and the Varsity Boys at 7:30pm.

Player Highlights:

JV Boys- Gabe Barnes was the leader for the team that night with 13 points. The JV boys were down by 18 points and the team rallied together to take a one point lead but were unable to maintain, according to Coach Brown.

Varsity Girls- Langley Harrier had 19 points 8 steals, Meredith Ware had 14 points and 21 rebounds, and Anne Garrett Carter had 10 points, 4 steals and 5 assist.

Varsity Boys-Brandon Polk had 14 points and 5 rebounds and Jason Dennis had 4 points and 8 rebounds.

The final score of the Lady Hawks was 51 to 15, JV Boys 23 to 20, and Varsity Boys 56 to 25.This was the first game for Coach Brown leading three teams for the Colleton Prep Warhawks, and his expectations were exceeded for some and areas of improvement were highlight for others. According to Coach Brown, his take on the varsity girls team, “I was pleasantly surprised with how we played team defense. I would say we are ahead of schedule with our defense. We played aggressive and it allow us to get our running game going.” Also according to Coach Brown, the boys teams, “Both Boys teams have taken on the motto of results or excuses you can have one however you cannot have both, we choose results. Simply we are working very hard on fundamentals and game situations, so that when it is playoff time we will be playing our best basketball. We have 20 scrimmages for the real season.” Coach Brown is hopeful as the Hawks head into this week with three games on the schedule for all three teams. The Hawks will face Holly Hill at an away match on Monday, November 27th, Patrick Henry at a home match on Tuesday November 28th, and Dorchester at an away match on Thursday November 30th.