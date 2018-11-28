Harvey joins The Colletonian as a student writer

The Colletonian is excited to introduce a new writer to our community. Nick Harvey has joined our staff and will be bringing a new perspective to our readers as he is a high school student. Harvey, a sixteen year old, is currently a Junior at Colleton Prep Academy and is working an internship for the Colletonian. Nick is the son of Richard and Laurie Harvey.

Harvey is going to spend his time writing about some of the many sports coaches, players and fans across our county. He hopes to get to know most of the coaches and players from Colleton County Middle School, Colleton County High School and Colleton Prep Academy. He is also looking forward to covering sports features for the Colleton County Recreation Department. Along with covering sports related stories for The Colletonian, he has also been granted access to work with the Charleston Stingrays on occasion. “I have loved sports from the time I was born. My parents were even at a Stingrays game the night before I was born, so that might have played into it being engrained in my soul”, said Harvey. Over the years he has played baseball, basketball, football, and golf for Colleton Prep and baseball for the recreation department. This year he will be adding wrestling to his resume as well, as Colleton Prep is starting a new program. Occasionally, he can be heard announcing play by play action from the Hawks Nest during junior varsity football games. Harvey has also been an active member of the Colleton County Children’s Theatre since elementary school. Harvey has always wanted to play hockey but living in the south has pretty much made that dream impossible as hockey teams are scarce.

Once Harvey graduates from high school, he hopes to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia when he plans to pursue a degree in broadcast journalism, hopefully involving sports. If you would like to share sports news with nick send him an email at raysfan3457@gmail.com.