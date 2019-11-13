Harris completes another year of recertification for AGS

Lewis Harris of Hayes Jewelers has completed another recertification exam with the Annual American Gem Society (AGS) in October. Harris has been a member of AGS for over 50 years. He has been with Hayes Jewelers since 1971. Every year Harris is required to pass an exam on the latest industry developments, which include: topics on gemology, business, technology, legal regulations and more. Only one in twenty retail jewelers are chosen to meet the standards required for membership.

The American Gem Society was founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley. The nonprofit association is committed to promoting a high standard of ethics, ongoing education, and customer protection within the jeweler industry.

When purchasing fine jewelry, shop with confidence by selecting an American Gem Society jeweler.