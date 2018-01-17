Hampton Regional Medical Center Welcomes New Doctor

The Hampton Regional Medical Center welcomes Dr. Phillip Crace, an award winning surgeon and lover of the Lowcountry.

The Hampton Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome general surgeon Dr. Phillip Crace to our team of award winning doctors.

The multiple award winning surgeon is originally from South East Kentucky, but fell in love with the Lowcountry many years ago while travelling with family. He has been vacationing to the SC coast since the age of five and instead of retiring here, he and his wife, along with their three wonderful children, decided to relocate and permanently enjoy the southern charm and beautiful sights of the Lowcountry.

Dr. Crace is focused on providing excellent patient care to the residents of Hampton County. He hopes to gain the trust of residents and states he is the kind of person who enjoys speaking with residents and patients while browsing for food at the local grocery store.

“I don’t want folks going out of town for something that we can do here. It is silly to go to Charleston or Columbia to get your gallbladder or colonoscopy,” said Dr. Crace. “We can do that and do that well right here.”

The doctor has three main goals; to gain the trust of the community members he will serve, to ensure surgical procedures are completed locally at HRMC and to remain in the Lowcountry after building a successful surgery department at HRMC.

The award-winning doctor graduated Cum Laude of his class from Georgetown College, Georgetown, KY, in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. After graduation from Georgetown College, Dr. Crace achieved a Master’s of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences from Barry University, of Miami, Fla. After achieving his master’s degree, he accepted a Doctor of Medicine position at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, in Lexington, KY, in 1999. He remained at the U.K. College of Medicine between 1999-2003, until he became a General Surgery Resident at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He remained at Good Samaritan until 2008, when he left Cincinnati to take on a new role as an Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine from 2009-2013. During that same time, he also acted as an Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and the Pikeville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Between 2011-2013, Dr. Crace practiced medicine as the Chief of Surgery at Highlands Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Martin. He also owned his own medical practice during that time; Bluegrass Surgical Specialists, PLLC. Before accepting a position with HRMC, Dr. Crace worked as the Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Riverland Medical Center, in LA.

During his career, Dr. Crace has received several prestigious awards, to include; America’s Top Doctors, 2013-16; America’s Top Surgeons, 2013-16; Research Resident of the Year in 2004-05 from the Good Samaritan Hospital Department of Surgery; Georgetown College’s Academic Deans List between 1993-97 and the National Dean’s List between 1994-97. As well as the many academic honors, Dr. Crace was a member of the All Mid-South Conference football team in 1995-96 while at Georgetown College on an athletic scholarship.

Dr. Crace has been an active member of several professional societies throughout his career, including the American College of Surgeons; Cincinnati Surgical Society; Society of American Gastronomical and Endoscopic Surgeons; American Medical Association; Kentucky Medical Association; American Medical Student Association; an American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists student member; Ward Griffin Surgical Society; Ephraim McDowell Ob-Gyn Club; Emergency Medicine Club and the Order of Kentucky Colonels.

Although he remains busy practicing medicine full-time, Dr. Crace still makes time to enjoy some of his favorite hobbies, including watching and playing sports, auto-racing, boating, playing guitar, reading and writing short stories, camping, fishing, hunting and hiking. He has certainly found a wonderful area to pursue his hobbies. Growing up in KY, Dr. Crace hopes to gain knowledge of Lowcountry waterways and begin reeling in saltwater fish during his, rare, free time.

As well as an active outdoor enthusiast, Dr. Crace has a philanthropic heart and has volunteered his time with Habitat for Humanity, the Special Olympics, YMCA After School Program and many other worthy programs. He enjoys working with children, and worked at Cincinnati’s prestigious Children’s Hospital and is very comfortable offering pediatric care.

The HRMC would, again, like to welcome Dr. Phillip Crace to the community and look forward to his extended stay here in the Lowcountry.