Halloween Safety

From the Office of Sheriff R.A. Strickland, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to the safety of trick-or-treaters. Halloween is a fun-filled time for children, but there are many dangers associated with the holiday unrelated to ghouls, goblins, and witches. Parents need to take the necessary Halloween safety precautions to make sure their children remain safe while still having fun. Ensuring the well-being of all children is our number one priority on this particular holiday, as the roads become packed with children in costumes, sometimes on dimly lit streets with low visibility. The majority of incidents that occur on Halloween are indeed traffic-related. Additional manpower will be present on the streets during peak trick-or-treating hours and deputies will be taking extra precautions to ensure everyone has a spooktacular time this Halloween!

PARENTS:

MAP OUT YOUR ROUTE – and check it against the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry at cor.sled.sc.gov/GeographicalSearch.aspx (search up to a three-mile radius surrounding your current location)

• Accompany your children and plan to participate in festivities during daylight hours.

• Feed your children a meal or substantial snack before trick-or-treating.

• Have children save all candy until they get home, and explain the importance of waiting.

• Inspect all treats. Throw away unwrapped, open, or suspicious looking goodies.

AT HOME:

• Put anything away children could trip over.

• Turn the lights on and replace any burned out bulbs at the walkway and front door.

• REMEMBER – your jack-o-lantern and any other small candles or electrical decorations can be a fire hazard. Keep them out of reach of small children and away from flammable materials.

• NEVER – leave your house unattended. If you have to leave, ensure all doors are locked.

TRICK-OR-TREATERS:

• Costumes with light colors or reflective tape are best. Someone in the group should carry a flashlight. Reflective trick-or-treat bags are great too!

• Children should ALWAYS trick-or-treat in groups with adult supervision.

• Carry a cell phone for quick communication.

• Children should be instructed to stop only at familiar homes and where the outside lights are on.

• NEVER – GO INTO A HOME OR VEHICLE TO COLLECT TREATS!

• Make sure if the child chose a mask they have ample vision and ventilation. ALL costumes should be fire-resistant.

• Costumes and accessories should fit well to avoid trips and falls.

• Attend our Trunk or Treat on, October 31, 2019, from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Divisions within our office along with local businesses will be handing out candy. We will also be handing out freshly made cotton candy and snow-cones.