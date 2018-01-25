Hall of Fame Inducts Seven New Members

The Colleton County High School Athletics Division had a full night on Friday, January 29th as they hosted their Hall of Fame and Rec Night. Rec athletes kicked off the night bringing out the Colleton County Lady Cougars as they faced Berkeley High School. During half time at the varsity girls game, special recognition was given to Syke Brown who now has a special banner in the Cougars gym as the 2017 Class 4A State Champion. The Hall of Fame Inductees and their families had special seating in the stands as the crowd drew to cheer on the new members.

During half time at the Colleton County Varsity Boy’s basketball game the 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees were brought to the floor. The ceremony was scheduled to be done last fall, however it was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew. The first inductee was Dale Loper, who was an assistant coach for both Walterboro and Colleton County High Schools where he lead his teams to a lower state championship and runner up. The second inductee was Reverend James Proveaux who served as the Chaplin for the football teams in Colleton County for 22 years. The third inductee was Charlie Brown, who was being inducted for his time on the Walterboro High School football team. Brown was recognized for being part of the North-South All-Star team in 2002 and being apart of the 2001 Region Championship Team amongst other personal records. The fourth inductee was Erin Driggers, who was being inducted for his years on the Walterboro High School Softball and Volleyball Teams. Driggers was also a Heisman Candidate and Player of the year in 2002 and was awarded a scholarship by USC-Upstate to play Softball. The fifth inductee was Ashley Whetsell Mansfield, who was being inducted for her 6 years on the Walterboro High School Softball Team. After graduating Mansfield went on to play Division I softball at the College of Charleston. The sixth inductee was Nathan Breland, who was being inducted for his time on Track and Field at Walterboro High School. Breland won several titles in 2000 and 2002 including State Championship. The final inductee was Robert “Bobby” Brown who was also inducted for his time on the Track and Field Team for Walterboro High School.