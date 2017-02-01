Hall of Fame at CCHS

By Herb Bailey

The Colleton County Hall of Fame ceremonies was delayed in the fall due to Hurricane Matthew. A big crowd gathered Friday evening, Jan. 27 to pay homage to athletes that over achieved in their high school days in Colleton County.

Michael Norman Hiott was a Bulldog football player from 1986-87. In 1987 he played in the North South All Star game. Hiott won the A.J. Novit MVP Award and was on the All Region Second Team. Michael also had 19 tackles in one game which showed his football talent.

Richard Hines was a 1967 Four Sport Lettermen at Walterboro High School. He was Tri Captain from 1966-68 and North South All Star in 1968. Besides being a basketball, baseball and track Lettermen he is the last athlete to letter in four sports at Walterboro High School.

Marvelyn Holmes Green from the Class of 87 excelled in Lady Bulldog Softball. She was North South All Star in 87 plus also Region 6 AAAA Softball Player of the Year. The three time Lettermen from 85-87 drew large applause when announced on Hall of Fame night.

Vanessa Laverne Pearson was Class of 85 Lady Bulldog Softball. She was Four Year Lettermen and was 1983 MVP and a 1985 Sportsmanship Award winner. She could not attend the ceremony.

Dale Hoover was Class of 85 WHS Track and Field. He was four year varsity from 82-85 and four year soccer Lettermen plus three year Cross Country Lettermen. He also set an Indoor 5K record at the Citadel.

Lisa Weeks class of 2003 was track and Field All Region in 2003. She was in Iowa and could not attend.

Jeff James from the Class of 86 was a three time Cross Country Region selection. In 2005 was school record state qualifier and 2006 3200 M State qualifier.