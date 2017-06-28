Habitat to take applications for new houses; Local group sees big boost in sales, traffic

Colleton’s Habitat for Humanity is preparing to build new houses locally, with the non-profit organization accepting local applications this week.

The group is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to give Colleton residents an opportunity to apply for home-building funds. The funds and the potential home constructions are being offered through the USDA Rural Development Program, according to Cindy Zwolensky, assistant executive director of the Colleton County Habitat for Humanity. The local chapter is part of the national non-profit organization.

“We are hoping to get some good applicants so we can begin building houses in Colleton,” she said.

According to Zwolensky, the local Habitat for Humanity has not built any houses this year simply because of a lack of qualified applicants.

The non-profit is doing great at fundraising, however, despite the lack of actual construction projects so far in 2017, she said.

In early June, the group officially opened its new public restore and donation site from the previous site behind Cliff’s Hotdogs on Wichman Street to the former John Deere Sales Center, across from McDonald’s on Jefferies Boulevard.

In barely one month of being open, the new site has already seen triple the number of shoppers or visitors from its previous site, said Zwolensky.

The local Habitat for Humanity has also doubled the number of donations it usually takes from the public. She believes this, too, is because of the group’s new location.

“We wanted to be somewhere where we had more of a presence, where the public could better see us and we had more foot traffic,” she said. “That’s where we are now. I believe the new site is the main reason we are seeing such a boost in guests, sales, and donations.

“We’ve had people coming in and saying they didn’t even know Colleton had a re-store,” she said.

The “re-store” is the official term for the Habitat for Humanity’s sales center. The non-profit’s primary source of income and fundraising comes from the re-sale of donated furniture, items, and clothing.

“We are seeing high-end donations and larger antiquities,” she added, saying the increase in “quality” donations is because of the Habitat for Humanity’s local leader’s decision to seek more donations from the greater Charleston region.

As for the intake of applications happening this week, any Colleton County resident who wants to apply for potential USDA funding through Colleton’s Habitat for Humanity program should come to St. Anthony’s Church on Wednesday, June 28th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The church is located at 925 S. Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro.

There will be a presentation given for residents to first learn if they qualify for the program.