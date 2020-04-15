Guns, drugs found during routine traffic stop

A Colleton County deputy stopped a vehicle on April 3rd near Cromwell Lane in Walterboro because that vehicle’s driver did not use a turn signal. Ultimately, the driver was arrested for possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the deputy stated in his report that he recognized the occupants in the vehicle from “previous encounters.” The driver admitted to having a .22-caliber revolver in the book bag beside him, and a handgun in the center console of the vehicle. The .22-caliber came back as being stolen, according to an NCIS check done on the gun at the traffic stop, the report states. The serial numbers from the second handgun taken from the vehicle were also scrubbed off, indicating it had been stolen. This was not confirmed in the incident report.

Additionally, several baggies of narcotics were found inside the bookbag, including 2.48 grams of meth of a crystal substance, 1.04 grams of meth, 7.17 grams of marijuana, and approximately 20 pills. Needles were also found in the bag. Additionally, several checks were found, all made out in various amounts and from a person who is listed as being deceased. During a search of the vehicle, a third gun was also found. That gun came back as being “clear” or not stolen, the report states.

Large items stolen from Round O property

Deputies from the sheriff’s office were called to a Round O residence for a reported burglary. The homeowner said he keeps the property for hunting purposes. When he came to the property on April 3rd, he noticed that the door to one of two sheds on the property had been opened. From that shed, two boat motors were taken. Additionally, two trailers were also stolen, along with a tractor. The stolen items are valued at nearly $10,000. The case is under investigation.

Driver flees deputies and escapes into woods

A deputy conducting a routine patrol near Augusta Highway and Rehoboth Road when the deputy saw a vehicle that had reported earlier in the day as being involved in a breach of trust case. The deputy stopped the driver. As the deputy was walking toward the driver, the driver jumped from the vehicle and ran into the woods. Three other people remained in the vehicle. The occupants told the deputy that they were picked up by the driver and had no idea he was wanted for breach of trust. The driver was identified by the occupants of the vehicle, and by the deputy, who said he knew the man from previous encounters. Deputies found a gun in the vehicle and had the vehicle towed. That driver is now wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving under suspension. He remains a suspect in the breach of trust case.

Round O man charged with assaulting girlfriend

A Round O man is charged with high and aggravated assault and battery after he pistol-whipped his girlfriend and threatened to kill her. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, deputies were called to the house for a domestic assault. When they arrived, they found the suspect drunk. The female victim said he came home intoxicated and began to argue with her and her two juvenile children. The man then pushed her down and hit her in the face with his pistol. He also threatened to kill her. The woman’s children then ran out of their rooms to defend their mother and began hitting him with a belt. The man left the house, walked outside and threatened to shoot the woman’s tires if she did not drive him to his house, the report states. The woman refused medical treatment. The man was arrested for high and aggravated assault and battery.

Woman vows to use tax refund to have husband killed

A Colleton County woman is being investigated for threatening to have her husband killed. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the Green Pond man called 911 on April 5th and reported that his wife was threatening him. The man said his wife demanded that he give her more money. When he refused, she said she was going to take her tax refund and “have him killed,” the report states. The man asked to have the incident documented. No other action was taken.

Woman assaulted by boyfriend

Deputies are investigating a claim of third-degree assault and battery. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman told authorities that she recently broke up with her boyfriend of three months. Since the breakup, the suspect has been calling her and threatening to kill her. The woman asked how to obtain a restraining order. Deputies listened to a voicemail message that the woman had from the man, which she submitted as proof to his threats of assault.

Deputies said they would try to reach the man and are obtaining warrants for unlawful communication and third-degree assault and battery.

“Murder” sprayed onto road

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Red Oak Road and Rebel Lane to a report of suspicious activity. According to a sheriff’s office report, law enforcement officers saw graffiti painted in the road that displayed “4435 MURDER.” The meaning of this statement is unknown, the report states. No suspect has been identified.

Elderly man found wandering

An elderly man was found lost and walking near the Augusta Highway and Jefferies Highway, in the Canady’s community. According to the sheriff’s office incident report, the man was seen walking near the intersection. When a deputy stopped to help him, the man told the officer that he needed to return to the “farm,” and was “kicked off the property,” the report states. The man said he had been living on the property for 22 years and had nowhere else to go. The man gave the deputy a phone number, which the deputy called. He spoke to a member of the World Overcomer’s Church: that person came to the area and picked up the man, the report states.

Candidate signs stolen

A candidate running for a local political office in Colleton County called the sheriff’s office on April 8th to report that some of his political signs were being stolen. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the candidate said his signs were being removed from the intersection of Long Leaf Drive and U.S. Highway 15 in Walterboro. The candidate put a GPS tracker on the missing signs and followed the tracking device to a residence along Long Leaf Drive. The owner of the house said he did not have the signs, but the GPS signal stopped after the candidate spoke to the suspect, the report states. No other action was taken.

Cigarettes, sodas stolen from gas station

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Stop and Go convenience station located off of Wichman Street in Walterboro on April 8th to a report of shoplifting. According to the incident report, the victim said a white man walked into the store and was wearing a black fabric face mask. The man put two 16-oz sodas on the counter and then asked for packs of cigarettes. When the suspect’s credit card was declined for the purchase, the man grabbed the items off of the counter and ran, the report said. The total amount owed to the business is $77.46.

Domestic abuse investigated

A Yemassee man is wanted for assaulting his girlfriend. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the female victim called 911 and reported that her boyfriend of six months had assaulted her. The man allegedly struck her multiple times in the face with a closed hand. When she threatened to call law enforcement, he grabbed her by the neck and threatened to assault her again if she called for help. The woman was taken to Colleton Medical Center for medical attention: she required three sutures in her left cheek. This case is still under investigation.

Neighbors argument results in gun being fired

Law enforcement officers were called to a report of trespassing and discharging a weapon last week. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Walterboro house on April 6th when two people were arguing. The complainants said they were in the swimming pool in their front yard when the neighbor started to whistle for their dogs to come into their yard. The complainants said they the neighbor began to curse at them, and then they heard a gunshot. The neighbor told officers that he fired the gun to stop a fight he thought was going to happen. No arrests were made. Both parties were informed to avoid future contacts.