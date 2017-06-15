Guess joins CPA as Cheer Coach

For 24 year old, Shelby Guess, cheerleading has been part of her life since adolescent. A native of Virginia, just south of Washington, D.C. she started in the world of competitions at a very early age. “I started gymnastics when I was a little over two years old at a mom and me class, and I pretty much didn’t stop,” Guess said, “ I did competitive gymnastics for 13 years, and when I started high school I decided to stop gymnastics and start cheering.” As she entered her high school years, Guess cheered for both basketball and football. “I also decided to do competitive cheerleading, also known as All-Star Cheerleading, where I competed at the Cheerleading Worlds two-time at Disney’s Wide World of Sports,” Guess said, “I cheered in college at Coastal Carolina University before I transferred to USC and decided to just focus on school.” Guess has accepted the Cheerleading Coach’s position at Colleton Preparatory Academy where she will be coaching both Junior Varsity and Varsity Cheerleading. “This will be my first time in a coaching position for cheerleading, however, I think the fact that I am a teacher lends itself well to coaching, so I am confident that I will be successful in my new role,” Guess said. Guess attended the University of South Carolina where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. Along with her new position as Coach, Guess is also newly married as she will be celebrating her 1st wedding anniversary with her husband, Luke, at the end of June. “I am so excited to be a part of the CPA community and I will be teaching 2nd grade there, too, and I love how much of a family the entire school is,” Guess said. There were two people that Guess wanted to thank for this opportunity as the new CPA Cheer Coach, “I, of course, want to thank Mrs. Burttram for giving me the opportunity to teach at CPA and Rob our Athletic Director for the opportunity to take the cheerleading program in a positive direction,” Guess said. With Guess’s teaching experience and her experience as a competitor, she wants to build a positive program. “I am really looking forward to building lasting relationships with the CPA families, staff, my students, and of course my cheerleaders,” Guess said, “I am also excited to build this program up to support a growing and successful football program at CPA as I love working with people and instilling my love for things that I am passionate about.