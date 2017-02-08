Group Looking to Boost Sanctuary Guests

Nearly all parts of the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary are back open to the public following damage from Hurricane Matthew, and city officials are making plans to boost the park’s attendance.

Formerly called the Great Swamp Sanctuary, the sanctuary is nearly 100-percent repaired from 2016’s Hurricane Matthew, which downed trees in the park and damaged some of the sanctuary’s entry points.

“Nearly all of the trails are back open,” said Michelle Strickland, tourism director for the City of Walterboro.

The only part of the park still being repaired from the hurricane are the boardwalks on the Beach Road side of the property, according to city officials.

In addition to the sanctuary’s repairs being nearly complete, the Friends of the Great Swamp Sanctuary are also working to boost the number of people who use the park for recreation. The group is still named in accordance with the park’s original name.

The sanctuary is a 600-plus natural wildlife sanctuary in Walterboro. City officials began developing parts of the swamp more than a decade ago by building a paved trail for bicycles and joggers and also creating a series of boardwalks. The trail itself is constructed along what is known as George Washington’s original wagon route from Charleston to Savannah.

Now, city officials – including Walterboro City Council – are preparing to build a Discovery Center that will be attached to the sanctuary. This center will include live and static exhibits of animals indigenous to the area, in addition to a conference meeting space. Plans for the sanctuary also include the city using a mixture of grant funding and local Accommodations Tax Funds to construct an outdoor amphitheater attached to the incoming Discovery Center. This will be used for outdoor parks and public events, in addition to events related to the sanctuary.

“The funds that are raised by the FROGS, as the non-profit associated with the sanctuary, contributes to projects like the Discovery Center,” said Strickland. To help increase the number of people who use the sanctuary, Strickland says the FROGS is preparing for a new sign dedication for the sanctuary. This ceremony is slated for February 20th. At the ceremony, the group will unveil a new sign located along the Ivanhoe Road area of Walterboro. “We want to make the entry ways into the sanctuary more visible to visitors, and that includes locals and tourists,” she said. “We thought that the Ivanhoe Road entrance is the closest to the I-95 entrance, and is the most visible entry point.”

According to Strickland, plans for more signs advertising the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary are forthcoming.