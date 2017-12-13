Grimsley, as Santa, Spreading Holiday Cheer

Cottageville’s own town leader is now donning his famous red suit and is spreading holiday cheer as Santa Claus.

Tim Grimsley has been an official Santa Claus for about 35 years. Already this holiday season, Grimsley, who is better known as St. Nick, is the official Santa Claus at the S.C. Aquarium in Charleston. There, he is meeting with children and families each Sunday. He will also be making a special appearance at the aquarium on Monday, Dec. 18th.

In addition to being Mr. Claus at the S.C. Aquarium this year, Grimsley is also the season’s official Santa Claus at the James Island Festival of Lights. He has been Santa Claus at this festival for about a decade, he said. Grimsley keeps spreading the holiday cheer by traveling the region, also making appearances as Santa Claus in Hilton Head. There, he is completing several engagements with town employees and at the area’s resorts.

Soon, he will be bringing the holiday magic back to Cottageville, making an appearance at Cottageville Elementary School as part of the school’s annual character parade.

“I go all over,” he said, donning his deep laugh.

“I love being Santa Claus,” he said. “Children are mesmerized, and are always on their best behavior.”

According to Grimsley, children this holiday season have had some strange requests about what they want for Christmas. One little boy asked Santa to bring him a mop. “His mom looked at me and said he loves to clean,” said Grimsley, laughing. And while he hasn’t received any requests for ponies, Grimsley says he has had a lot of children ask for puppies.

“I’ve also had a lot of boys and girls ask me for a little brother or sister,” he said. “I always look for the mom in the crowd before I answer,” he said, laughing. “I get requests for babies every year.”

This year, Grimsley was able to witness a special event, which took place in Charleston. While being Santa Claus at the Market Place Pavilion in downtown Charleston, a man proposed to his girlfriend. “It happened right there, in my lap,” said Grimsley. “It was really cool. I always ask adults what they want for Christmas, too. This time, it came with a ring.”

When the holiday season is over, Grimsley will temporarily hang up his red suit and leave the North Pole, heading back to Cottageville.