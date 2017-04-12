Griffin Jewelers to Close

One of Walterboro’s long-standing small businesses is closing, as the owners prepare for new adventures, that includes family time and mission trips to Haiti.

Cal and Prissy Griffin announced last week they are closing Griffin Jewelers. The Walterboro business has been open for 26 years. Starting in 1990, Cal and Abbie Lucas opened their first jewelry store-Treasure Chest. About a year, later Cal opened the current version of Griffin Jewelers, he said.

“We went out on our own after that,” he said, of leaving the Treasure Chest partnership and starting Griffin Jewelers.

The decision to close the store came earlier this year after Cal says he and Prissy began taking a long look at their lives. “I guess this is common to sit back and reflect on your life after you are in your fifties. This business has been wonderful to us. It’s put our children through school, paid for our home, and it’s given us so many opportunities to give back to our community,” Prissy said. Last summer, Cal went on a life changing mission trip to Haiti. After he returned, he realized it would be difficult for he and his wife to leave the country together. So after much prayer and consideration, they decided the right move was to close the store and open a real estate office in its place, said, Cal. “I just realized that I was “Empire Building” not “Kingdom Building””, he said. And with the real estate office being located in his hometown, he could hire agents to help with the running of the office while he is away on their mission trips,” he said.

Since the Griffins own their jewelry store building, Cal says he will open a RE/MAX Real Estate office where the jewelry store now resides. The jewelry store will remain open until all inventory is sold. “We are hoping to stay open until Mother’s Day, but it truly depends on how long the inventory lasts,” said Prissy, adding that hundreds of customers and friends have come to give us well wishes since the duo announced its closing. “We have been so blessed these last 26 years,” said Prissy.

The store has half-off all inventory. It is located at 689 Bells Highway in Walterboro.