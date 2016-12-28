Greenpond Senior Center Rocking Holiday Celebrations

By Cokeitha Gaddist

Christmas programs and holiday parties are not just for kids and young folk, they are for people of all ages, especially the young at heart. Leading up to Christmas Day the seniors at Green Pond Nutrition Center celebrated every day of the holidays with a festive and fun activity.

December 13 was a special day for them, they came dressed in cheerful holiday outfits with matching Santa hats for their Christmas program lead by retired teachers Mrs. Lula Smalls and Mrs. Queenie Gilliard from Adult Educational. The program began with prayer and spirituals followed by Smalls reading scripture of the birth of Christ then included singing holiday songs, poem readings, dancing, piano playing and lots of laughter. The program ended with a festive meal celebration and gift exchange.

Chris Horvath, the New Director of Colleton County Adult Education came to visit and participate in the Christmas program sharing gifts and kind words. Horvath said, “This is an amazing program here at the Green Pond site and Adult Education is honored to support and be a part of it, we recognize that seniors are active grandparents who are still very much the cornerstone and foundation that help keeps the tradition of education alive in our families.”

The center received gifts donated by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Walterboro Chapter as well as beautiful gift wrapped fruit baskets donated by Pastor Eunice Williams of Soul Saving Refuge Church. The seniors concluded their holiday celebrations with a sponsored holiday lunch outing and end of the year trip to Golden Corral in Beaufort. Isabelle Jones, Site manager said, “it is a joy to work at the center with my seniors and have the chance to be a part of spreading joy to them throughout the year and be of service to my home community.”