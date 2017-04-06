Green Pond Woman Under Investigation

T he female owner of a dog has been charged for the shooting death of a family dog and then burning the dog before burying it.

The Green Pond woman has been under investigation for the animal cruelty charge since last week, when her 10-year-old son first told his teacher that “something bad” happened at home, according to the Colleton County Sheriffs Office.

The child says the ordeal began when his dog defecated in their house. The child says he was then forced by his mother and her boyfriend to carry his dog outside, where the mother shot the dog. The child says his mother nearly struck him with one of the bullets, an incident report states.

The Colletonian is still investigating this case to determine if Colleton County DSS is also involved. Further details of the animal cruelty charge are also forthcoming.