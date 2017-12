Green Pond Senior Center Holiday Celebration

The Green Pond Community Senior Center held its annual Christmas Celebration on Wednesday, December 13. Seniors gathered together with their guests and invited members from the community to attend to fellowship, exchange gifts and a Christmas program. The program included a welcome, poems and scripture readings, spirituals and holiday songs, a play performed by Rosa Singleton and Jestine McLauran. The play focused on the spirit of Christmas. Also, wa Christmas poem was presented by Marth Adams, a local Adult Education teacher. “The center gets lots of support from community throughout the year especially during the holidays,” said Isabelle Jones, Site manager. “The room was filled with our seniors, their guest and community supporters who came especially for the holiday celebration to fellowship and deliver holiday gifts and treats for the seniors,” says Jones.

Community members like Jackie Moore from Cottageville brought boxes of holiday fruits for the seniors. Colleton County Museum gave gift bags filled with holiday goodies, retired adult education teachers Mrs. Lola Smalls and Mrs. Queenie Gilliard return to bring holiday desserts, Walterboro Kappa Chi Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. donated two new drink fountains for the senior center and coffee supplies. Elizabeth Church in Ritter also donated warm blankets for holiday gifts to the seniors. “This was one of the best Holiday Celebrations and such a joyful moment to have so many community supporters, and guest come share this time with the seniors,” said Jones.

The Senior Center Holiday Celebration is a great example of the reason for the seasons. “We appreciate how everyone stepped in to help serve the food and participate in the program,” said Jones. “I especially want to thank all the senior clients who attend to the center, community members, Mrs. Everlena Brown, Executive Director and all the staff at Lowcountry Council on Aging for their support throughout the year.” When asked by the paper to give reflections of what they are thankful or grateful for, many of the seniors said they were grateful for their health and for the people in their life.

“I’m grateful for life, health, strength and wisdom that I’ve gained over the years,” said Jessie Jenkins, community senior member.

“I’m grateful for reaching 66 years old, and to be in good health, to have strength in my body and to have the love of my family,” said Margie Barnett.