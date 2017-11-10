Green Pond Senior Center holds Community Yard Sale

On Saturday morning, November 4, the Green Pond Senior Center held its first Community Yard Sale Fundraiser. Members of the Green Pond community and surrounding areas came out to support the center and shopped for a great cause. “The senior clients and I decided to have a community yard sale to raise money for the center,” said Isabelle Jones, Green Pond Center Site manager and native of Green Pond. “We are so grateful for all the support from the community for participating and especially for all the donated items we received to be sold at the yard sale,” she says.

In preparation for the yard sale, Jones personally delivered letters to businesses, churches, community groups and agencies to get donated items for the yard sale. As a result, Jones received overwhelming support and plenty of items to fill the center inside and outside giving shoppers a variety of things to choose from. The yard sale featured a $5.00 Bag Special where shoppers received a bag upon entering the center. They could fill it with as many things as they could fit in the bag.

The center also sold refreshments at the yard sale. Everlena Brown, director of Colleton County Council on Aging, worked in the kitchen preparing hotdogs and other refreshment for shoppers to purchase. The money raised at the yard sale will be used to purchase new appliances and furniture for the center. The collected funds will help to cover the cost of field trips and community outings for the seniors. “I want to thank everyone who came out to the yard sale and all the volunteers who helped to make it a huge success,” said Jones.

Jones expressed special acknowledgements to the following people and business who gave donations: the Colleton County Council on Aging director and staff; Green Pond Senior Center clients and staff; Bennett Point Nondenominational Chapel; the Mt. Zion Community Church (Green Pond); Trinity Church (Hickory Hill); Green Pond Baptist Church; Colleton County Memorial Mobile Library,; Joshua Bennett; the Used Furniture Store; Sears; Walmart; Bobbi & Donald Woods; Eugen Patterson; James Brisbon; Sarah Manigo; James Warren; Dorothy Magwood; Alta Mae Marvin; Ulyee & Clarissa Roberson; and Mr. Limehouse, owner of Airy Hall plantation in Bennett Points.